It didn’t take The Day of the Jackal long to become one of the most-talked-about streaming series at the end of the year, and the show garnered so much acclaim that it was renewed for a Season 2 halfway through the first season. While it has previously only been available to stream on Peacock, it’s now going to be available to a much wider audience. It’s been announced that The Day of the Jackal will air its first episode on NBC on December 30 at 10 P.M. ET, an extreme display of confidence from Sky Studios and Universal Television in the show’s prowess. This news comes not long after The Day of the Jackal received a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Drama Series, and one of its leading stars, Eddie Redmayne, was recognized for his performance.

The Day of the Jackal is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name starring Edward Fox and Terence Alexander, and while the new series is turning heads, it still hasn’t reached the same highs as the original according to Rotten Tomatoes, which scored the film a 91% approval rating from critics and an 89% from general audiences. The newer Day of the Jackal series earned a score of 85% from critics and 80% from casual fans on Rotten Tomatoes, still strong scores that most creatives would take happily, but not quite in the same tier as the original. The Day of the Jackal’s (2024) Rotten Tomatoes audience score is also subject to fluctuation after the series airs on NBC later this month and more viewers have the chance to weigh in.

Who Else Stars in ‘The Day of the Jackal’?

Close

In addition to Golden Globe-nominee Eddie Redmayne in the lead role of The Jackal, the hit Peacock series also stars Lashana Lynch as Bianca Pullman. Lynch is best known for her role as Maria Rambeau in the MCU, and she also toplined No Time to Die and The Woman King. Chukwudi Iwuji also has a recurring role in The Day of the Jackal as Osita Halcrow. Iwuji most recently starred as The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after he featured as Clemson Murn in Peacemaker Season 1.

The first nine episodes of The Day of the Jackal are out now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show and watch The Day of the Jackal on Peacock before it airs on NBC.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 The Day of the Jackal (2024) The Jackal is a highly effective assassin that deals strictly in dangerous hits for large payouts. However, after one job puts him in the targets of a British intelligence officer, the pair engages in a dangerous and destructive chase across Europe. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Úrsula Corberó , Eddie Redmayne Lashana Lynch , Ben Hall , Sule Rimi , Florisa Kamara , Stuart Whelan , Jonjo O'Neill , Adam James , Christy Meyer , Lee Byford , Martin McDougall , Russell Balogh , Andreas Jessen , Jan-Martin Müller , Lucy Russell , Gerard Kearns , Eddie Elks , Charles Dance Richard Dormer , Chukwudi Iwuji , Lia Williams , Khalid Abdalla , Eleanor Matsuura Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

WATCH ON PEACOCK