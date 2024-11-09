The Day of the Jackal, the upcoming action series led by Eddie Redmayne, is set to premiere on November 14, but the first critics' reviews are finally in, and we now have a baseline as to how the show stacks up to the original. The upcoming thriller series is a remake of the 1973 film of the same name starring Edward Fox and Terrance Alexander. The Day of the Jackal (2024) has premiered with a strong 93% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, even higher than the original Rotten Tomatoes score of 91% from the original. It's important to note that The Day of the Jackal's Rotten Tomatoes score is subject to change, as the embargo for the series has just lifted and more critics' reviews will certainly be coming in the following days.

Both The Day of the Jackal remake and the 1973 original film are based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, and Ronan Bennett adapted the series for television with Brian Kirk, Paul Wilmshurst, Anu Menon, and Anthony Philipson all directing at least two episodes. Before creating The Day of the Jackal, Bennett also created Top Boy, the Netflix Original crime series starring Ashley Walters and Kano. He also created the HBO miniseries, Gunpowder, which stars Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington. Kirk is best known for his work directing 21 Bridges, the Chadwick Boseman-led conspiracy thriller, and he also directed three episodes of Game of Thrones. Wilmhurst is famous for his work on three episodes of The Historical Kingdom, the historical epic series starring Alexander Dreymon and Eliza Butterworth that's currently streaming on Netflix.

Who Stars in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ (2024)?

Eddie Redmayne, best known for his role as Marius in Les Misérables (Hugh Jackman) and for playing Newt in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, plays the lead role of The Jackal in the upcoming Peacock series, with Captain Marvel and No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch stepping into the role of Bianca Pullman. Úrsula Corberó, best known for her work in Monkey Heist and The Tree of Blood, plays Nuria in the series, and Best Man and The Durrells veteran Ben Hall plays Damian Richardson. Chukwudi Iwuji and Adam James have also been tapped for roles in The Day of the Jackal.

The Day of the Jackal premieres on November 14. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch The Day of the Jackal on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK