The season finale of The Day of the Jackal featured a surprising twist for the fans of the thriller series based on Frederick Forsyth's book. Instead of getting killed like the source material initially intended, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) lives to hunt another day after he kills the MI6 agent who had been obsessed with nabbing him. The show will return for Season 2 after it was renewed a few weeks before the season finale. Based on the final scene in Episode 10, “There’s some serious bit of unfinished business,” corroborates executive producer Gareth Neame. Neame and fellow executive producer Nigel Marchant told The Hollywood Reporter that of all the tasks the Jackal has to accomplish, he has one that takes priority. With his wife on the run with his son, Marchant previewed the Jackal's primary goal in Season 2, saying,

“We actually know what his priority is, in terms of what his next mission will be. He’s trying to find [his family]. Whether he does or not, let’s see."

Why 'The Day of the Jackal' Saved the Jackal.

The international cat-and-mouse game between the Jackal and MI6 agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch) ended with Bianca's death, a diversion from the source material and other works based on it. “Of course, we’re in the business of series television, and there was the idea of sustainability for a returning series. So it was a decision we made quite early on, that we wanted in our version for the law enforcement person to be killed and for our assassin to go on,” Neame said of why the creative chose to keep the Jackal alive.

However, the show does not have the luxury of running for many years, something the producers know well. The story will have to wrap up at some point, with two or three seasons being the sweet spot for the creative team. "[We want fans] to root for it and wanting to come back, but without it being something that outstays its welcome and indeed loses its edge. We want to keep the show as surprising and edgy and twisty and turning as it’s been so far," Neame said.

With his mission to find his wife and child as the top goal, the Jackal will have a lot cut out for him, considering that he was never paid for the job that nearly cost him his life, he killed a law enforcement agent, and he must feel some way after being betrayed.

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is still a long way away, but watch the thrilling first season on Peacock in the US.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 The Day of the Jackal (2024) The Jackal is a highly effective assassin that deals strictly in dangerous hits for large payouts. However, after one job puts him in the targets of a British intelligence officer, the pair engages in a dangerous and destructive chase across Europe. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Úrsula Corberó , Eddie Redmayne Lashana Lynch , Ben Hall , Sule Rimi , Florisa Kamara , Stuart Whelan , Jonjo O'Neill , Adam James , Christy Meyer , Lee Byford , Martin McDougall , Russell Balogh , Andreas Jessen , Jan-Martin Müller , Lucy Russell , Gerard Kearns , Eddie Elks , Charles Dance Richard Dormer , Chukwudi Iwuji , Lia Williams , Khalid Abdalla , Eleanor Matsuura Seasons 1 Character(s) Núria , Jackal , Bianca , Damian , Paul , Jasmine , Police , Edward Carver , Jeremy Whitelock , Leonora Boggs , Police Officer , Keith Canvey , Chris , Rasmus , Joachim Müller , Marjorie Marshall , Gary Cobb , Captain Baldwin , Timothy Winthorp , Norman , Osita Halcrow , Isabel Kirby , Ulle Dag Charles , Zina Jansone Streaming Service(s) Peacock Expand

