Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Day of the Jackal Season 1 finale.

Season 1 of Peacock's adapted spy thriller, The Day of the Jackal, had it all. With gun fights, intrigue, romance, clever dialogue, and brutal assassinations, the ending was the cherry on top of a very engaging season of television. Before Season 1 had even concluded, it was announced that there would be a second season which, while it took away some of the mystery of whether The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) would survive, meant we could look forward to the clues about what this next installment could bring. It's safe to say that The Day of the Jackal succeeded in delivering a satisfying conclusion to The Jackal's battle with Bianca (Lashana Lynch) while setting up how the next tale will be one of revenge all round, with multiple parties feeling they have been slighted in ways that are outside their rules of engagement.

Osita Will Be Seeking Justice for Bianca's Death

Image via Peacock

With Bianca being killed by The Jackal, it appeared that Isabel (Lia Williams), Bianca's boss, had succeeded in tying up one loose end on the orders of the foreign secretary, Jeremy (Adam James), as it was revealed that she was the mole everyone had been searching for. However, it is revealed that Bianca had texted Osita (Chuckwudi Iwuji), implying that if she dies, it was Isabel who betrayed her.

Osita deletes the text to protect himself, yet the teary-eyed expression he gives tells the audience how affected by this he has been. Therefore, it seems like the show's law enforcement focus will likely shift to Osita, as the characters now exist in a very gray world where Osita knows Isabel, now promoted to an even higher position of power, is the very corruption they were fighting against. By letting the forces of evil win, it sets up a fascinatingly challenging situation for Osita and also allows us to now look at Damian (Ben Hall) as an ally. Damian had been believed to be the mole, yet his likability shone through and means that we'll perhaps get to see more of this character in an even more sympathetic light next season.

The Jackal and Zina Will Be Hunting Down Timothy Winthrop's Organization

Image via Peacock

Osita won't be the only one seeking to right a wrong, but he will be the only one doing it in favor of the law, it seems. We saw that, despite The Jackal and Zina succeeding in their jobs to kill UDC (Khalid Abdalla), their employers, led by Charles Dance's Timothy Winthrop, see them as "loose ends." Because of this, we saw Zina flee from her hotel after a hitman was sent to kill her under the pretense of having another job for her, and she warned The Jackal they'd be coming for him too. As The Jackal is then phoning Nuri (Úrsula Corberó), a car smashes into him, yet we later see him get away, with him and Zina plotting their revenge.

It'll be fascinating to see what these evil capitalists can throw at The Jackal, as he truly seems invincible. The fact he somehow was able to free himself from capture presents an interesting mystery for the audience. Either he killed the would-be assassins, or perhaps The Jackal is actually working for Winthrop now, as he never explained how he got away, and perhaps he is being used for keeping an eye on Zina. No matter what, it sets up a tense and enthralling subplot, as not only do the characters not know who to trust, but the audience is also not privy to all information either.

Nuri Is Running Away From The Jackal With Their Child

Close

There's no doubt that Season 1's most heartbreaking storyline is Nuri's inner conflict over whether to believe The Jackal before deciding to leave with their son, as we feel how difficult of a decision that would have been. After all, she has lost her husband as well as her family, as she can no longer trust her brother, Alvaro (Jon Arias). The Jackal tells Nuri on the phone that he will find them, and postpones his revenge on Zina so he can begin his search. It's so difficult to tell what The Jackal may do when he finds his family, and it does feel like when, not if. We know that he loves Nuri and his son, Carlitos, but he seemed genuinely furious and threatening on the phone.

What is quite frightening is to think that, if he did kill Nuri, it probably wouldn't be a shock. We have seen him kill people for less, even after having romantic relations with them, such as when he killed Rasmus (Andreas Jessen) for merely spotting him. Even in this finale, we've seen The Jackal feeling terrible after killing people, but his conscience hasn't stopped him yet. Where Nuri will go is also a mystery, as the possibilities seem endless with her taking The Jackal's money, and perhaps she will look for some kind of protection, though it feels unlikely any of it would be effective against The Jackal.

As of now, a premiere date for the second season of The Day of the Jackal has not yet been announced, but that only gives us more time to re-watch and digest the thrilling narratives we have already been given as well as time for anyone who hasn't to read Frederick Forsyth's original novels following The Jackal. Wherever Season 2 leads us, it is certain to be another story of intrigue and murder, as quite literally everyone seems to either be out for vengeance or running from it.

The Day of the Jackal is currently available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

