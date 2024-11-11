It’s almost time for audiences in the U.S. to see Academy Award-winning actor, Eddie Redmayne, in his latest role opposite Lashana Lynch in Sky Studios and Universal Television’s The Day of the Jackal. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the folks behind the production are teaming up with Collider to give audiences an exclusive first look at more than nine minutes of the debut episode. While you may need to wait until November 14 for the rest of the story - with the first half of the season dropping at once - this sneak peek will give you a solid idea of what’s to come from your new thriller obsession.

With Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” playing in the background, the very first moments of The Day of the Jackal set Redmayne’s titular character up as a master of deception, disguise, and death as he takes out his first target - a janitor named Ralph. Moving on to his mission, the Jackal walks through the streets of Munich, Germany under the guise of Ralph until he arrives at the custodian’s place of work - a government building. Strolling in undetected, the Jackal prepares his weapons for his next target. The tension grows after his true intentions are uncovered by a security guard, but the highly skilled assassin easily cuts down everyone in his way as he pursues his primary mark.

As is clearly apparent from the opening scene, The Day of the Jackal will be a non-stop thrill ride with the eponymous hitman at the center. Although he’s gone uncaptured in the past, the Jackal may have met his match as, due to his most recent victim, he becomes caught in the sights of a British intelligence officer (Lynch) determined to bring the hired killer to justice. Caught in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, the pair continue to one-up each other as the detective hunts down her man as The Jackal works his way across Europe one gun shot at a time.

Meet the Rest of ‘The Day of the Jackal’s Cast

Joining Redmayne and Lynch to fill out the ensemble cast is a stacked lineup of impressive names that includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights), Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker), Lia Williams (Shot Through the Heart), Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Jonjo O’Neill (Bad Sisters), Nick Blood (Lovely, Dark, and Deep), Sule Rimi (Classified) and Florisa Kamara (Sitting in Limbo).

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of The Day of the Jackal above and catch the first five episodes on Peacock in the U.S. on November 14, with new episodes to air until the two-episode finale on December 12. Those in the U.K. can already catch the series, as it dropped on Sky on November 7.

The Day of the Jackal Cast Eddie Redmayne , Lashana Lynch , Úrsula Corberó , Charles Dance Richard Dormer , Chukwudi Iwuji , Lia Williams , Khalid Abdalla , Eleanor Matsuura , Jonjo O'Neill , Sule Rimi Writers Ronan Bennett Network Sky Atlantic Directors Brian Kirk Producers Christopher Hall , Nigel Marchant

