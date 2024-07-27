The Big Picture Lashana Lynch isn't messing around in the high-octane thriller, The Day of the Jackal, giving Eddie Redmayne a run for his money.

The cat and mouse game between assassin and intelligence officer will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ronan Bennett, known for Top Boy, is behind the adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's novel, promising a suspense-filled series.

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) had better watch his back because Lashana Lynch (The Woman King) has had enough of his BS in the debut trailer for the upcoming series, The Day of the Jackal. Set to arrive on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky in the UK on November 7, the high-octane thriller follows a cat and mouse game between a highly-skilled assassin and an intelligence officer which you can see play out in the first look teaser as well as some fresh images. Although he’s managed to evade plenty of law enforcement officials in the past, the killer appears to have met his match with the self-assured and determined agent. The production serves as the first time Frederick Forsyth’s beloved novel has been turned into a TV series, having already received a big-screen adaptation thanks to Fred Sinnemann’s 1973 movie of the same name.

Foreshadowing the chaos, death, and destruction that’s to come, our first look at The Day of the Jackal sees Redmayne’s killer, known only as the Jackal, preparing to hit his next target while Lynch’s Bianca preps her team for the take-down. A man of many faces, the Jackal is constantly changing his appearance thanks to prosthetics, contacts, and wigs, but Bianca isn’t threatened by the man with the ever-changing face because she’s confident that she’ll be able to crack the case. The trailer reveals the Jackal is always one step ahead of his pursuers, but with Bianca’s determination, the puzzle pieces start coming together and the distance between them grows less and less.

Along with Redmayne and Lynch, Peacock’s makeover of Forsyth’s novel will also include a starring performance from Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) with an ensemble that includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones), Khalid Abdalla (The Kite Runner), Jonjo O’Neill (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Lia Williams (Dirty Weekend), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Florisa Kamara (Cruella), Nick Blood (Lovely, Dark, and Deep), and Sule Rimi (Classified).

Who’s Behind ‘The Day of the Jackal’?

Close

Adapting the book into series form is Ronan Bennett, who audiences will recognize from his work as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer behind the British crime drama Top Boy. Bennett also serves The Day of the Jackal as an executive producer alongside Redmayne and Brian Kirk, the latter of whom also directs the series. Forsyth serves as a consulting producer with the rest of the executive production team consisting of Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, Sky Studios’ Sam Hoyle, and Sue Naegle. Lynch also joins as a co-executive producer.

Check out the first teaser for The Day of the Jackal belowand stay tuned to Collider for more information about Peacock’s upcoming series.