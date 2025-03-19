Warner Bros.' immortal Looney Tunes franchise is finally returning to theaters this week with The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the first time since 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Sufferin' succotash, I plumb forgot 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy. But then, haven't we all? Or shouldn't we? The movie, the first ever fully animated feature-length Looney Tunes film, no less, features beloved characters Daffy Duck, Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza), and Petunia Pig (Candi Milo) looking to save Earth from the devious schemes of Peter MacNicol's delightfully over-the-top alien known only as The Invader.

Don't get me wrong, I flat-out love Looney Tunes and happily sat in the theater basking in the lunacy that only the Warner Bros. icons can provide. And given its impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, almost everyone seems to enjoy it very much (including our very own Ross Bonaime, who gave the film a solid 8 out of 10). But what I really want is to see the fully completed, yet currently unreleased, Looney Tunes feature Coyote vs. Acme released. Theaters, Max, whatever. And the only way that has the slightest chance of happening is by supporting The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Suffered the Same Fate as ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt'

What we know for sure about Coyote vs. Acme is that it is based on a 1990 humor piece in The New Yorker by Ian Frazier, that it's completed, and that it would have taken place in a world where humans and cartoons live together, à la Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Beyond that, our only other knowledge about the film itself is from an anonymous source who, reportedly, leaked the entire plot.

According to that, Acme is a conglomerate that has its hands on some of the biggest products worldwide. Wile E. Coyote has used such products, and if you know your Road Runner cartoons, not very successfully. So he hires lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte) to take Acme to court for every single Acme product that has failed in his pursuit of the Road Runner. But they'll be in tough against attorney Buddy Crane (John Cena) and Acme's products department head Foghorn Leghorn.

Those that had seen the film raved about it, but it didn't stop Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav from shelving it as a tax write-down, the same approach he took with similarly completed films Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Worse, Zaslav hasn't even seen the film, which further infuriated fans already left fuming by the decision (Will Forte candidly called the decision a few expletives). A half-hearted attempt at allowing director Dave Green to shop it around was the film's last shot, but placing conditional take-it-or-leave-it offers of $75 to $80 million USD for respective buyers killed any possibilities of the endeavor succeeding.

There’s a Slight Hope ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie’ Can Save ‘Coyote vs. Acme'