This March, the Looney Tunes will officially be back on the big screen. Ketchup Entertainment has joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to release The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on March 14, making history for the band of cartoon icons with their first fully-animated theatrical feature. Ahead of its release, Collider's Maggie Lovitt is giving MegaCon attendees in Orlando an early look into the zany new Daffy Duck and Porky Pig adventure with her panel today, and, in concert with that, we can now share an exclusive sneak peek from the convention halls. It's a comedic clip, showing Porky trying his best to wake Daffy from a nightmare filled with unimaginable horrors.

The footage opens with Porky waking up bright and early at 7 p.m., only to notice that his friend is still fast asleep in the bathtub. As he approaches and calls out for Daffy to wake up and start the day, the duck begins muttering about not letting some mysterious creature take him alive. Porky realizes the poor thing is trapped in a nightmare and walks over to gently jostle him awake. Stepping on a Lego brick left on the floor, however, breaks his patience, and he instead just turns on the shower, causing Daffy to violently jolt back to the waking world with the cry of "The subterranean spider people are real!" The gorgeous animation from Warner Bros. captures the fluid and manic expressions on Daffy's face, making him look, for lack of a better word, loony until he realizes he's back in his room with Porky. After that rude awakening, the two have to prepare for their annual home standards review which, judging by what's seen in the background of the clip, will require a bit of clean-up to pass.

In The Day the Earth Blew Up, Daffy and Porky's concerns will go far beyond a simple home standards review. The buddy comedy turns the pair into unlikely heroes when their antics at a bubble gum factory accidentally uncover a sinister plot by aliens to take over Earth with mind control. With the fate of not just their town, but the entire world hanging in the balance, they must face the overwhelming threat together, despite how woefully unprepared they are. They're the planet's last hope at escaping certain doom, assuming they don't drive each other insane before they can save the day.

Who Is on Board for 'The Day the Earth Blew Up'?

Leading the cast as both Daffy and Porky is Eric Bauza, a voice-acting veteran and the modern voice behind most of the Looney Tunes, including, most recently, Buster Bunny in Tiny Tunes Looniversity. Joining him is his frequent colleague Candi Milo taking up the mantle of Petunia Pig, with Fred Tatasciore, Peter MacNicol, and Laraine Newman. Jurassic Park and Seinfeld star Wayne Knight also makes his grand return to the franchise with The Day the Earth Blew Up years after his appearance in the original Space Jam. Bringing it all together is another creative who's experienced with the animated icons, Looney Tunes Cartoons creator Peter Browngardt, who is making his directorial debut.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie wasn't even meant to reach the big screen, originally meant to stream exclusively on Max. However, it's a big win for fans of Warner Bros's beloved cartoon pals to see them make it back to theaters, especially after the much-decried shelving of the live-action animation hybrid Acme vs. Coyote last year. It's a big show of trust that, in the end, a scrappy duo like Daffy and Proky can ultimately win out with audiences.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above ahead of the film's release on March 14.