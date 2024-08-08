The Big Picture The Looney Tunes are making a big screen comeback in The Day the Earth Blew Up, a new alien invasion adventure.

The Looney Tunes are coming back to the big screen. Ketchup Entertainment has acquired the rights to distribute The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, according to Deadline. While a release date for the project hasn't been formally announced, the news is an exciting update to the title that was supposed to be released through a streaming platform. It's important to point out that The Day the Earth Blew Up is a different story than Coyote vs. Acme, the production featuring the Looney Tunes that Warner Bros. shelved last year.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will follow Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they investigate a sinister alien invasion plot. Both characters will be once again voiced by Eric Bauza, who has plenty of experience with the popular franchise. The film will also feature Petunia Pig. After putting a pause on their jobs at the bubblegum factory to fight against zombies and aliens, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig will remind audiences why the Looney Tunes have mastered the art of animated comedy for decades.

Pete Browngardt is the director behind The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. The filmmaker has worked with the titular characters for many years, as he established himself in the animation industry. Other titles that Browngardt has worked on over the course of his career include Steven Universe and Adventure Time. Daffy and Porky's upcoming adventure will allow the director to bring his talent to the big screen, as The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie provides audiences with one of the biggest adventures the characters have seen.

The Talented 'Looney Tunes' Voice Cast Returns

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will feature the return of some of the most talented voice actors within the franchise. Candi Milo and Fred Tatasciore (Star Trek: Lower Decks) will once again delight audiences with their performances. Milo will lend her voice to Petunia Pig, while Tatasciore brings a scientist to life. The Looney Tunes veterans will be joined by Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Laraine Newman. The stage has been set for Daffy, Porky, and Petunia to save the world before the aliens control the Earth.

A release date hasn't been set for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.