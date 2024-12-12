The Looney Tunes are back, and they're making history on the big screen. The first fully animated, feature-length Looney Tunes film, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, is set to hit theaters on February 28, 2025, courtesy of Ketchup Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, and the utterly manic and chaotic first trailer has just been released. The movie stars iconic duo Porky Pig (taking on the role of Porky Pig) and Daffy Duck (playing Daffy Duck) in a buddy comedy.

In The Day the Earth Blew Up, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck find themselves thrust into the roles of unlikely heroes when their antics at a bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind-control plot. As the pair make a colossal mess of trying to save their town and, most alarmingly, the entire world, Daffy and Porky join forces to stop this extraterrestrial threat, dealing with overwhelming odds and how utterly absurd the other is. Only time will tell if the Looney Tunes franchise's resident alien troublemaker, Marvin the Martian, will make an appearance. After all, Marvin went toe-to-toe with Daffy and Porky a number of times in the 2003 series Duck Dodgers.

According to the press release, the movie will feature acclaiemd veteran voice actor Eric Bauza as the voices of both Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, as Bauza has been voicing the many main Looney Tune cast members for quite some time now. Candi Milo as Petunia Pig, as well as Peter MacNicol and Laraine Newman. The Day the Earth Blew Up will even be Wayne Knight's big return to the Looney Tunes franchise, with his last appearance in a Looney Tunes movie being 1996's Space Jam.

'The Day the Earth Blew Up' Can Do What 'Coyote vs. Acme' Couldn't

The fact the movie is making it to multiplexes is great news in itself, coming in the wake of Warner Bros.’ controversial shelving of Coyote vs. Acme in 2023, which left a bad taste in the mouths of those involved. The decision to shelve the film, alongside projects like Batgirl, to claim a $30 million tax write-off sparked widespread criticism. While Coyote vs. Acme never saw the light of day, The Day the Earth Blew Up getting the chance to hit the big screen does feel like a step in the right direction, thankfully.

Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West shared his excitement for bringing the Looney Tunes back to theaters:

"For generations, the Looney Tunes have held a soft spot in the hearts of fans the world over, including my own. It's a true pleasure to bring into theaters Peter Browngardt's hilariously smart, emotional, and gorgeously rendered story for fans and movie lovers of all ages to experience a wholly new and original cinematic adventure with our friends, Porky and Daffy."

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie lands in theaters on February 28, 2025.