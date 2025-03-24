The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is closing on its first major global box office milestone after its second weekend in theaters. The animated film, distributed by Ketchup Entertainment, picked up another $1.8 million at the box office this weekend, a 41% decline from last weekend that has still helped it reach $6.4 million domestically. Pair that with the $2.2 million that The Day the Earth Blew Up has earned in international markets, and that gives the film a worldwide cumulative haul of $8.7 million, just shy of $10 million, which it will likely reach by the end of the week. The film stars Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig and Candi Milo as Petunia Pig, with Peter Browngardt directing.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie opened with $3.1 million at the box office last weekend and even managed to sneak into the top five, partially due to it being the lowest-grossing weekend of the year domestically. However, that doesn’t make the fact that it outpaced other movies such as Paddington in Peru and Dog Man any less impressive. It was also announced last week that the film’s distributor, Ketchup Entertainment, is even in talks to acquire Coyote vs. Acme, which stars John Cena and Will Forte. Production wrapped on Coyote vs. Acme more than a year ago, but Warner Bros. shelved the film and decided that it wouldn’t be released on streaming or in theaters. However, there is now hope for Coyote vs. Acme, which may very well receive a similar release to The Day the Earth Blew Up if Ketchup moves forward with the acquisition.

What Else Is Playing in Theaters Right Now?