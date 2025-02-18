The Looney Tunes were Back in Action in 2003, and over 20 years later, they're getting ready to do battle again in the official trailer for Warner Bros.' and Ketchup Entertainment's The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Unlike Back in Action, though, this film is completely animated — marking the first fully animated, feature-length Looney Tunes film in the history of the acclaimed cartoon brand. The trailer, released by People, depicts Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they face off against an alien threat.

The trailer shows a scientist at a gum factory discovering a UFO that crash-landed on Earth — and it appears that its occupants have some sinister plans to take over the planet. "For the next phase of my plan, nothing can stop me now!" the alien voice says. It turns out this may not be true, though, as the aliens will encounter some resistance in the form of Daffy and Porky. "Looks like it's up to us to save the Earth," the scientists tells the pair, who are joined by Petunia Pig. But as always, comic foibles abound, as Daffy claims, "There's no way we should screw this up!"

Watch it Here

The trailer appears to be in line with the film's alien-centered synopsis, which describes it as a "buddy comedy starring one of the greatest comedic duos in history: Porky Pig and Daffy Duck!" Acclaimed voice actor Eric Bauza voices both protagonists, with the film also featuring the voices of Laraine Newman, Peter MacNicol, Wayne Knight, and Candi Milo.

The 'Looney Tunes' Have Had Numerous Films