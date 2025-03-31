The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has crossed another global box office milestone during its third weekend in theaters. Despite dropping 59% this weekend, The Day the Earth Blew Up has reached the $10 million mark at the global box office, with $8 million coming from domestic earnings and $2.2 million coming from international markets. The film wasted no time becoming the highest-grossing domestic movie ever for its distributor, Ketchup Entertainment, beating Ben Affleck’s Hypnotic, the 2023 sci-fi thriller that grossed only $4.5 million domestically. The latest Looney Tunes movie is also knocking on the door of becoming one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, with its $8 million total leaving it $2 million behind Becoming Led Zeppelin in the #20 spot.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes movie opened with $3.1 million at the box office the weekend of March 14. This was enough to earn the film a spot in the top five, but this was mostly due to it being the lowest-grossing weekend of the year thus far. The film fell behind other new arrivals like Novocaine (Jack Quaid) and Black Bag (Michael Fassbender), but it had no trouble beating Paddington in Peru or Dog Man. The Day the Earth Blew Up only fell two spots during its second weekend in theaters, earning $1.8 million and also losing to Robert De Niro’s newly-premiered The Alto Knights, while finishing ahead of The Monkey. This most recent weekend in theaters saw The Day the Earth Blew Up grab the #15 spot at the box office.

Ketchup Entertainment Just Shocked the World

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was shelved by Warner Bros. until Ketchup Entertainment acquired the film and set it for theatrical release. Ketchup has now done the same thing with Coyote vs. Acme, the John Cena-led hybrid live-action/animated Looney Tunes film that Warner Bros. axed years ago. Ketchup has officially acquired Coyote vs. Acme and plans to release the film next year. This has been quite the saga for Looney Tunes fans, who also lost a chunk of projects from Max’s streaming library, but this is a major win worth celebrating.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is still playing in most theaters everywhere.