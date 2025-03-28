The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie continues to find success at the box office as it heads into its third full weekend in theaters. At the time of writing, The Day the Earth Blew Up has grossed $7.2 million at the domestic box office and $2.2 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $9.4 million. After grossing $3.1 million and $1.8 million domestically during its first and second weekends in theaters, The Day the Earth Blew Up needs only $600,000 to cross $10 million at the global box office, which should prove to be no problem if its trend continues. Eric Bauza stars as both Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in the film, which was directed by Peter Browngardt.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Looney Tunes fans lately, who were already on edge due to the treatment of Coyote vs. Acme, the John Cena-led film that was shelved after completing production. Fortunately, Ketchup Entertainment — the same distributor who saved The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie from also being shelved — has stepped in and is in talks to acquire Coyote vs. Acme for $50 million. Not long after The Day the Earth Blew Up hit theaters, a large chunk of Looney Tunes content was also removed from Max, and a new streaming home for the projects has not yet been announced. The punishment continued yesterday when Warner Bros. announced that it would be tearing down the iconic Looney Tunes lot that has produced many movies over the years to help make space for new HBO prestige TV shows.

