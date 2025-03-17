The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie finally premiered this weekend and finished inside the top five at the box office. The animated film grossed $3.1 million domestically to claim the #5 spot and $840,000 in international markets to finish only a few hundred dollars away from $4 million globally. This $3.1 million was enough to Push The Day the Earth Blew Up past Paddington in Peru ($2.7 million) and Dog Man ($2.5 million), but it wasn’t enough to beat Captain America: Brave New World ($5.4 million) or Black Bag ($7.5 million). 15 people earned a writing credit for their work on The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and the film was directed by Peter Browngardt with Eric Bauza and Candi Milo in leading voice roles.

It would not be surprising to see The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie find legs at the box office considering the film earned such strong reviews out of the gate. Looney Tunes fans needed some good news too; the film was released on the same weekend that the entire Looney Tunes library of cartoons was removed from Max, Warner Bros. primary streaming service. Warner Bros. has lost some goodwill from fans over the last few years with the handling of movies such as Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme, two films that were either ready to be released or in the final stage of post-production before ultimately being scrapped. It remains to be seen where and when the Looney Tunes cartoons will make their return to streaming.

How Did Other Movies Perform at the Box Office This Weekend?