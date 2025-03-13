The latest Looney Tunes movie, also the first fully-animated one in the acclaimed franchise, is scheduled for a theatrical release tomorrow, but before then, fans will definitely be overjoyed to hear that it has landed an impressive critics’ rating. Based on the early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes per CBR, The Day the Earth Blew Up has an approval rating of 93% as of this writing. The animated film premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 11, 2024, and will be distributed nationwide by Ketchup Entertainment, hitting theaters on March 14, 2025.

Directed by Pete Browngardt in his directorial debut, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie centers on Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as they try to save Earth from an alien scheme while trying not to drive each other crazy. It features the voices of Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, Candi Milo as Petunia Pig, Peter MacNicol as The Invader, Fred Tatasciore as Farmer Jim, Laraine Newman as Mrs. Grecht and Wayne Knight as Mayor.

News of the entertaining production was first revealed in September 2021 with an intended release on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. However, it was reported in August 2022 that the film would instead be shopped around to other streaming services and, later in October 2023, plans changed for it to be released in theaters instead, becoming the first animated non-compilation feature film in the franchise to do so. Ketchup Entertainment acquired its North American theatrical distribution rights in early August 2024, making it the second Looney Tunes film to not be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures domestically after Bugs Bunny Superstar.

‘The Day the Earth Blew Up’ Makes The Looney Tunes Relevant Again!

While this critical success’ Rotten Tomatoes score will likely fluctuate over time, it has been established that critics are impressed by it. The Day the Earth Blew Up has received overwhelmingly positive reactions, with multiple reviews from critics expressing so. Peter Debruge of Variety praised the movie for its comedy and emotional core, and felt that the entire project was "crafted with love and a genuine respect for the franchise." Similarly, IGN’s Rafael Motomayor described it as "one of the funniest movies of the year," commending its comedy, emotional core, animation, and Bauza's voice performances. Collider’s Ross Bonaime also stated:

"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie shows just how much life there still is in these characters and this world, and that they’re malleable enough to continue providing entertainment to every generation."

The Day the Earth Blew Up arrives in theaters tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and check out the film’s trailer above.

Source: CBR