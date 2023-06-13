Human tragedies trigger the greatest questions of philosophical nature. Much like HBO's Chernobyl, The Days on Netflix takes off with a question of such philosophical nature as Masao Yoshida (Koji Yakusho), the narrator who provides a harrowing insight into the Fukushima nuclear disaster, prepares himself to lay down the events of a fateful day in 2011. Depicting the hardships faced by the station manager Masao Yoshida and his relentless team, The Days captures the struggle of a handful few as they fight against all odds to save Japan from the worst nuclear disaster in human history. Disaster struck the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant when the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, the Tohoku earthquake, resulted in a mammoth tsunami that damaged the plant's diesel power generators, leading to a blackout. Capturing the events between March 12 and 15, The Days follows the workers in the power plant as they fight against an inevitable disaster to keep the primary containment from blowing up considering the coolant circulating pumps had stopped working post the blackout.

Spread across 8 episodes, Masao Yoshida leads an effort to stabilize the reactors' cores as fear for survival and chaos take over the few willing to sacrifice their lives for the larger good. Second only to the Chernobyl disaster, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster certainly feels more horrifying due to its undeniable recency, and the new-to-Netflix Japanese miniseries captures the experience of the resulting helplessness and despair that continues to envelop Fukushima and its people. Moreover, it's not only the human helplessness that the miniseries documents in visual form, but it is also the chaos and the lack of preparedness surrounding the entire accident.

By the end, The Days becomes the story of not one great event but the tale of many small choices that defined the events picturized in the miniseries. At its peak, the miniseries openly acknowledges the vulnerable disposition of human power as it attempts to present different perspectives on the same event. While the majority of attention is extended to the brave efforts of the workers and the confusion of those in power, the episodes also focus, although minutely, on those lying on the periphery of the central events, including the family of a worker who succumbs to the tragedy.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Limited Series Streaming Now, From ‘Chernobyl’ to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

'The Days' Captures The Helplessness of Human Existence

Image via Netflix

The Days does not leave it at the powerlessness of the ones who directly find themselves under obligation to avert a bigger disaster — the employees of the Fukushima Power Plant — but it also focuses on how even the government failed to contain the situation. Played by Fumiyo Kohinata, Prime Minister Azuma is shown to be surrounded by a bunch of supposed "experts" who achieve little when extending advice to authority. As the events after the earthquake slowly unfold in a rather slow-paced manner in The Days, it becomes clear that incompetence at the highest level failed to prevent a tragedy while the workers on the ground continued to show resilience in the face of a fatal threat, eventually gaining minor success in preventing a disaster on a much larger scale — one that would have trumped even Chernobyl.

In its entirety, The Days is a story about choices — often conflicting in nature — as a moral dilemma takes birth when the question of self-preservation is pitted against that of larger humanitarian good. On many occasions throughout the eight episodes, the choice between fleeing and fighting is presented to Masao Yoshida and his team who show great character even in the most morally devastating situation. Despite the magnitude of danger ahead, along with his deputy Kinoshita (Takuma Otoo) and shift supervisor Maekawa (Yutaka Takenouchi), Yoshida steers forward in an attempt at fulfilling the responsibility that he holds towards the thousands residing in the surrounding area. Even when the options keep getting exhausted, human hope becomes the hero of the saga narrated in The Days. Possibly, it's the same hope that saved Japan from facing a tragedy that would have split the country into two halves, jeopardizing the years of progress it made post World War II.

'The Days' Documents the True Story of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster

Image via Netflix

One of the most impactful achievements of The Days lies in its ability to present the most shocking facts behind the incident. The miniseries' most passionate pursuit remains its wish to lay out the facts and data behind the events in its most raw form. Often risking losing the point in a failed attempt at translating the technical jargon, The Days refuses to tone down its accuracy when discussions about the steps taken to mitigate the crisis take over the narrative. While it may seem tiring for certain sections of the audience, it also extends a realism that does not get diluted by overt dramatization. Possibly, the choice to keep it so may have been made consciously, considering that the memory of the event may not have faded from the minds of many. In this regard, The Days may seem like an attempt at extending details behind the Fukushima nuclear disaster previously unknown to audiences although most remain aware of the story in a skeletal form.

Choosing to scarcely engage itself in the philosophical questions that it teases initially, The Days invests its run time in capturing the many nuances of the events that unfolded in the nuclear power plant as recovery efforts were carried out on multiple ends. While The Days does not reach the madness and creative brilliance extended by 2019's Chernobyl, it would be unavoidable to ignore the likeness between the two shows, largely because of the similar premise they are based on. In its most fundamental layer, The Days is a story that attempts to capture the individual valor and courage displayed by those who worked day and night at the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant in an attempt to mitigate a crisis born out of human shortsightedness. Chernobyl and The Days eventually may have their priorities aligned differently, but the latter presents an enticing saga that will definitely entice the fans of the former just by virtue of being a document that captures a terrorizing part of history not too distant from the present.

The Days is now available to stream on Netflix.