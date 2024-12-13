Before directing the iconic teen comedy Superbad, Greg Mottola wrote and directed the dysfunctional family dramedy, The Daytrippers, for his feature directorial debut. The film follows Eliza (Hope Davis), who sets out to investigate whether her husband is cheating on her, and her family, who tag along to help her find and confront him. With a terrific ensemble cast including Parker Posey, Liev Schreiber, and Stanley Tucci, The Daytrippers is a tragicomic portrait of a complex and often contentious family dynamic, that still highlights the value of leaning on your family through hard times, depicted through Eliza’s relationship with her sister Jo (Posey).

Taking place shortly after Thanksgiving, The Daytrippers isn’t explicitly a Thanksgiving movie or a Christmas movie, but with the bleak coldness of New York in November as its backdrop, it perfectly captures that time of the year when fall starts to turn into winter, which only amplifies its bittersweet tone.

'The Daytrippers' Has Wonderfully Weird Ensemble of Characters

image via Cinepix

The morning after Thanksgiving, Eliza finds an anonymous love note on the floor of her bedroom after her husband Louis heads to New York City for work. Concerned he may be having an affair, Eliza drives to her parents’ house to consult her mother Rita (Anne Meara), who suggests she head to Louis’ office to confront him. Her father Jim (Pat McNamara), younger sister Jo, and Jo’s boyfriend Carl tag along on their drive from Long Island to New York City, where they encounter a number of colorful characters along the way. Despite Eliza’s hesitance, her family becomes invested in uncovering the truth even when she is ready to give up, and the film is at its best and funniest when they rope strangers into their adventure, showing us glimpses into the dysfunctional family lives of others as well.

'The Daytrippers' Doesn't Make Stanley Tucci's Louis a Complete Villain

Image via Cinepix

Throughout The Daytrippers, the Malone family’s complicated family dynamic and the underlying tensions between them start to come to the surface, but the film is really about Eliza and Jo, their crumbling romantic relationships, and the emotional support they find in each other. They're able to bond over their frustration with their overbearing mother. Rita has no boundaries, oversharing with strangers and constantly scolding Jo over her decisions, from her hair and clothing choices to her relationship with Carl. Carl’s presence adds even more tension to the situation, as Rita’s growing fondness for Carl is contrasted by Jo’s growing annoyance and contempt for her boyfriend, portrayed expertly by Posey, often through her facial expressions alone. Davis does an excellent job of balancing Eliza’s quiet optimism and deep-seated dread that her husband is really cheating on her, and Schreiber’s performance as the smarmy, pretentious Carl makes for some great moments of comedic relief without completely turning him into a villain. Even the true villain of The Daytrippers — Eliza’s cheating husband Louis — is charming and sympathetic thanks to Tucci’s nuanced performance.

Though Eliza’s journey to confront Louis is what drives the film, The Daytrippers also gives us glimpses into the lives of other New Yorkers they meet along the way. There’s Louis’ coworker who keeps rehashing the same story about a strange one-night stand, the timid grad student and his deadbeat dad who take them in after Rita faints on the sidewalk, and the drunk woman at a party who immediately latches on to Eliza, rambling about her ex-boyfriend as she stares at him from across the room. These scenes not only provide some of the film’s funniest moments, but also a comforting reminder to Eliza that other people’s lives and families are just as messy as hers. When she stops to help a woman move her deceased mother’s television, she observes the contentious dynamic between the woman and her sister, making Eliza grateful for her own sister Jo, with whom she has a much better relationship.

If you’re a fan of Little Miss Sunshine, The Daytrippers will be right up your alley, though the latter takes a far more cynical approach to its central family roadtrip. Movies about family are a popular choice during the holiday season, though, given its darker moments, The Daytrippers might not be wholesome fun for the whole family. But, if you’re looking for a film that feels like winter, look no further. Even if you can’t identify with the Malone family’s drama, The Daytrippers is definitely relatable for anyone who’s ever pretended not to be cold after your mom told you to wear a jacket.

The Daytrippers is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

