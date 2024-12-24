Adam Driver will forever be remembered for his performance as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but during the same year that he made his final appearance as the Dark Side-wielder, he also appeared in a critically panned zombie horror film that’s become a streaming hit. Driver stars alongside Bill Murray in The Dead Don’t Die, the 2019 horror comedy that’s made an impressive run on the Netflix charts, currently sitting in the #5 spot at the time of writing. The film is set in the small town of Centerville where the dead don’t stay dead for long. The Dead Don’t Die also stars Tilda Swinton and earned a 54% score from critics and a 38% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Dead Don’t Die was written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, who made his directorial debut more than 40 years ago on Permanent Vacation, the 1980 comedy starring Chris Parker and Richard Boes that’s streaming on Max. He has not directed any feature length films since his work on The Dead Don’t Die in 2019, only working on one music video and one short, but three years before the Netflix chart-climber he helmed Paterson, the 2016 romantic comedy that also stars Adam Driver alongside Golshifteh Farahani and Rizwan Manji. He also worked with Bill Murray 14 years before their team-up for The Dead Don’t Die on Broken Flowers, the 2005 dark road trip comedy that features Jessica Lange and Sharon Stone. He will reunite with Driver again on Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, the upcoming comedy that also stars Cate Blanchett.

What Else Is Trending on Netflix?

Currently topping the charts on Netflix is Carry-On, the holiday thriller drawing comparisons to Die Hard that stars Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. It Ends With Us, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name starring Blake Lively that has been drenched with controversy, has also found success on Netflix after earning $350 million at the worldwide box office. Falling behind The Dead Don’t Die on Netflix streaming charts is Barbie, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led comedy from Greta Gerwig that recently hit the platform after previously only streaming on Max.

Your changes have been saved The Dead Don't Die The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Director Jim Jarmusch Cast Bill Murray , Adam Driver , Tilda Swinton , Tom Waits Writers Jim Jarmusch Studio(s) Focus Features

