Over the last decade, the horror comedy sub-genre has flourished with new modern classics like Freaky, Ready or Not, and Happy Death Day. However, one of the more underrated gems that scared up the big screen was The Dead Don’t Die. This meta zombie comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver got a fatal mixed reception when it was initially released in the summer of 2019. However, like the zombie sub-genre itself, nothing can stay dead as Dead Don’t Die has found a new streaming home.

The Dead Don’t Dead will be terrorizing Netflix starting on Monday, December 16. That’s just in time for horror fans looking for something fun and scary during their holiday break. Hopefully, this will give the film new life as it didn’t make much of a splash at the box office, grossing just over $15 million worldwide. That’s a bit surprising given this horror comedy has an all-star ensemble cast. Alongside Murray and Driver, Dead Don’t Die also features Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Austin Butler (Elvis), Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Steve Buscemi (Monster House) and Danny Glover (Saw). However, its split 54% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t help much to garner an audience either.

What Is ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ About?

The film follows two Centerville police officers, Chief Cliff Robertson (Murray) and Officer Ronnie Peterson (Driver), as it’s just another day on patrol in one of the most boring towns in America. However, that all changes when a random zombie outbreak pops up in the town. It’s up to the officers to get to the bottom of what’s really going on. All the while, save their town from fleshy ultimate destruction. Even though Dead Don’t Die takes a page out of other zombie horror comedies like Edger Wright’s classic Shaun of the Dead, its meta style gives this gleeful fright-fest some unique extra bits.

Murray and Driver also share some of the best oddball chemistry in the genre. This is particularly a showcase for Driver’s sensational comedy chops, as the actor was mostly known for his more dramatic roles at the time. His dry yet serious delivery throughout will have you dying of laughter and the entire third act will have you asking how this got made in the best way possible. Its very specific humor style isn’t for everyone. That’s probably why it got such a jarring reaction at first. That being said, if you're a fan of anyone in this cast, The Dead Don’t Die is a must-watch.

Before Horror fans prepare for their next zombie comedy trip on Netflix, you can view the trailer for The Dead Don’t Die below. Also, if you can’t wait till December, the film can be rented on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home.

The Dead Don't Die The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Release Date June 14, 2019 Director Jim Jarmusch Cast Bill Murray , Adam Driver , Tilda Swinton , Tom Waits Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jim Jarmusch Expand

