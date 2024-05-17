The Big Picture Viggo Mortensen stars in, directed, and penned The Dead Don't Hurt, a Western drama that debuts this month.

The film follows Vivienne's (Vicky Krieps) journey to independence in the 1860s amidst challenges from unscrupulous men.

The exclusive sneak peek showcases Vivienne's discontent with her new living situation in Nevada.

From running a rigorous army training program in G.I. Jane to becoming a bouncer-turned-chauffeur in the critically acclaimed Green Book, and, of course, appearing as the heir of Isildur in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, is there any role that Viggo Mortensen can’t perfect? The answer is a resounding “no” as, in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, audiences have a chance to catch the first glimpse of the talented performer in his latest project, The Dead Don’t Hurt. Along with starring in the Western drama, Mortensen also penned, directed, and composed the music for the feature, marking it as his second time doing so following 2020’s, Falling. With tickets now on sale and the film’s arrival on May 31 just around the corner, the first look opens with a message from the man, myth, and legend himself, Mortensen, who has a quick word for viewers.

Sitting atop horses in very-of-the-time costumes, the teaser introduces audiences to Mortensen’s Danish immigrant, Holger Olsen, and Vicky Krieps’ Vivienne Le Coudy. This is Vivienne’s first time seeing her new home in Elk Flats, Nevada, and she’s less than impressed at her suitor’s choice. The small wooden cabin sits up against a tall mountain of rock, blending in with the sandy colors of the Nevada desert, only colored by the greens of Creosote bush and desert sage. After having initially met Holger in San Francisco - a bustling place even in the 1860s - Vivienne is confused about his reclusive choice of homes.

Once inside, she’s even more unimpressed as the untidied dwelling gives cowboy bachelor pad energy. A quick walk out the back door and Vivienne returns to the heat of the desert, this time with cacti dotting the yard where she finds the well and horses. Calling Holger out on his “bandit’s hideout,” Vivienne can’t help but voice her discontent with her new living situation.

What Is ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’ About?

Things are about to get even worse for Vivienne as, in the film, she’ll be left to fend for herself after Holger accepts the call to join the Union in the Civil War. The Dead Don’t Hurt is billed as a feminist Western flick, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Vivienne steps up to the task and makes the land, property, and town her own. Still, she has plenty of hurdles standing in the way, like the slimy and deceitful Mayor Rudolph Schiller (Danny Huston) as well as several others of the town’s men (Garret Dillahunt, Solly McLeod) who see Vivienne as nothing more than someone they can take advantage of in her partner’s absence. When Holger eventually returns home, he and his beloved are forced to reconcile the life they once had with the one they’re now living.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of The Dead Don’t Hurt above and get your tickets for Mortensen’s latest quadruple-header now.

