Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-nominated actor and filmmaker, Viggo Mortensen has earned a reputation for making some of the most offbeat and unusual films. And now, The Lord of the Rings star brings his fans The Dead Don’t Hurt, a Western drama film that he writes and directs. This 2023 film marks Mortensen’s second film as a director, following his directorial debut with 2020’s Falling, in which he also starred, and earned a Goya Award nomination.

A dramatic story of love and survival on the American frontier, and steeped in traditional Western elements, this Western drama joins the rising trend of the genre revival. And yet it is unique in its narrative and characterization, which is also distinctive to the filmmaker’s works. Described by Mortensen as a “Feminist Western”, The Dead Don’t Hurt explores complex themes of masculinity and femininity, with a unique narrative, centered on the powerful female character of Vivienne, played by Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread). A strong, independent woman on the Western frontier fighting to protect her life, love, and dignity, is not only unconventional but is also what deconstructs the genre and makes this story engaging.

On its film festival premiere, The Dead Don’t Hurt earned positive reviews, with Collider’s Chase Hutchinson praising Krieps for “a subtle yet shattering central performance” as Vivienne. Now set to arrive in theaters this May, find out everything we know about The Dead Don’t Hurt, including the film’s trailer, release date, plot, cast, and more.

Image via Shout! Studios

Following its global premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Festival, The Dead Don’t Hurt is now set for release in theaters on May 31, 2024.

Distributed by Shout! Studios, Viggo Mortensen’s Western drama will be exclusively screened at theaters across the U.S. At the moment, there is no news on the film’s streaming release, but the distributor's recent releases like The Kill Room and Linoleum are streaming on Starz and Hulu respectively, so it’s likely that The Dead Don’t Hurt will also land on one of these streamers or other popular platforms.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Dead Don’t Hurt'?

Released in March 2024, the official trailer of The Dead Don’t Hurt gives a detailed look at the gripping Western about survival, love, and revenge, set on the war-torn frontier. The two-and-a-half-minute preview opens with Holger and Vivienne’s first meeting, following which she accompanies him to his barren homestead in Elk Flats in Nevada. But when the Civil War breaks out, Holger decides to join the Union and fight, leaving Vivienne to fend for herself. Though she doesn’t approve of her husband leaving his home and family, she is determined to defend herself and her home from the hostile townsfolk, particularly the town’s corrupt mayor and his business partner, Alfred Jeffries.

But it’s Alfred’s unruly son, Weston, whose aggression towards Vivienne becomes her biggest threat. The trailer also depicts Krieps’ Vivienne as the story’s centerpiece, where she is portrayed as a strong-willed woman standing against an unforgiving world controlled by ruthless men. The film’s non-linear structure is evident in the trailer, where not only the plot switches between timelines but also balances the lawlessness and chaos of the era with the tenderness of Holger and Vivienne’s romance and the integrity of their relationship.

What Is 'The Dead Don’t Hurt' About?

Image via TIFF

The official synopsis for The Dead Don’t Hurt reads:

The Dead Don’t Hurt is a powerful and profoundly personal cinematic Western that artfully blends the action, grit, and thrills of the American West with a captivating story of two pioneers embarking on a life journey fraught with obstacles. In addition to a nuanced depiction of the conflict between revenge and forgiveness, the film offers a unique female-forward perspective, which adds an extra layer of depth and complexity to the story. The Dead Don’t Hurt premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Vicky Krieps was honored with the prestigious TIFF Tribute Performer Awards.

In a Collider interview at the film’s global premiere at TIFF 2023, Mortensen explains how the film defies gender norms and that,

…the idea of feminine/masculine is a complex thing, more and more so these days. People talk about it more openly, but, you know, sometimes a man can be very feminine and a woman can be more masculine in their approach to a certain problem or a discussion, and you see that in our characters.

Who Stars in 'The Dead Don’t Hurt'?

Close

Besides leading the cast himself, Mortensen and his team have put together an impressive cast for the all-new Western drama. The filmmaker stars as Holger Olsen, a Danish immigrant and carpenter in San Fransisco who meets the French-Canadian Vivienne and starts a life together, but soon leaves to join the Civil War. As an actor, Mortensen gained global recognition for portraying Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is best known for his collaboration with David Cronenberg on A History of Violence, A Dangerous Method, and Eastern Promises, the last of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. His other notable roles include Captain Fantastic and Green Book.

Cesar Award-nominee Vicky Krieps plays the female lead as Vivienne Le Coudy, a French-Canadian flower girl who meets Holger in San Francisco and travels with him to his home in Elk Flats, Nevada, where they start a life together. But when Holger leaves for war, Vivienne must fend for herself. Following her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, Krieps earned widespread acclaim for her roles in Bergman Island, Hold Me Tight, and The Three Musketeers duology. Her performance in 2022's Corsage, earned the European Film Award for Best Actress, among other film festival awards including Cannes and TIFF. Krieps is next set to star alongside Cate Blanchett in Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

Deadwood alum Garret Dillahunt plays Alfred Jeffries, a rancher who controls the town of Elk Flats with his ruthless business practices. Most recognized as John Dorie in Fear the Walking Dead, he has played supporting roles in award-winning films like No Country for Old Men, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and 12 Years a Slave.

British actor Solly McLeod, who is best known for his role on House of the Dragon, plays the role of Weston Jeffries, Alfred’s violent, wayward son who aggressively pursues Vivienne.

Yellowstone alum Danny Huston portrays Rudolph Schiller, the corrupt mayor of Elk Flats, who controls the town and its people. The actor and filmmaker will reunite with Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga.

In other supporting roles are W. Earl Brown (Deadwood) as Alan Kendall, John Getz (Fatal Attraction) as Reverend Simpson, and Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C.) as Judge Blagden.

Who Is Making 'The Dead Don’t Hurt'?

The Dead Don’t Hurt hails from actor, filmmaker, artist, writer, and musician Viggo Mortensen, who writes, directs, produces, and composes the Western drama film. As both an actor and director, he is distinguished for exploring complex, layered characters and their emotions, something we can also find in his latest production. Mortensen marked his directorial debut in 2020 with the drama film Falling, which he also wrote, produced, and starred in. The film earned notable praise among critics and fans, winning the 2020 Sebastiane Award, and a nomination for the Goya Award for Best European Film.

In his second directorial venture, Mortensen reunites with his crew from Falling, including cinematographer Marcel Zyskind (As in Heaven), award-winning production designer Carol Spier (Eastern Promises), art director Jason Clarke (Black Mirror), and costume designer Anne Dixon (The Song of Names).

The Dead Don’t Hurt is produced by Mortensen’s Perceval Pictures along with Regina Solorzano, and Jeremy Thomas of Recorded Picture Company. Roberto Paxson, Gabriel Terrazas, Ivan Kelava, Daniel Berkerman, Jesper Morthorst, Paula Astorga Riestra, and Peter Watson have served as the executive producers of the movie, with Gia Galligani and Angela Blair as the co-producers.

When and Where Did 'The Dead Don’t Hurt' Film?

Image via Shout! Studios

Filming for The Dead Don’t Hurt started in Canada in October 2022, with filming taking place in Ontario and British Columbia, as well as in Durango, Mexico. Production wrapped in December 2022.