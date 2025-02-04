Despite having an impressive 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, years after its successful release, this Stephen King adaptation is one of his least popular works, and now, it has found a free streaming home. The Dead Zone, based on King’s 1979 book of the same name, is available to watch on Pluto TV, as reported by ComicBook. This masterpiece was released on October 21, 1983, and follows Johnny Smith, a schoolteacher who awakens from a five-year coma to discover he has psychic abilities that allow him to see a person’s future through physical touch.

Regarded as one of King’s strongest adaptations, The Dead Zone stars Christopher Walken in the lead as Johnny. He is joined by Brooke Adams as Sarah Bracknell, Tom Skerritt as Sheriff George Bannerman, Herbert Lom as Dr. Sam Weizak, Martin Sheen as Greg Stillson, Anthony Zerbe as Roger Stuart, and Colleen Dewhurst as Henrietta Dodd. Jeffrey Boam wrote the screenplay while David Cronenberg, who is well-known for his innovative expertise in the horrorverse, served as director, replacing Stanley Donen, who left the project before the film reached production.

In the wake of its release, The Dead Zone received very positive reviews around the globe and did well at the box office. With a production budget of between $7.1 million and $10 million, the pic grossed $20.8 million in the U.S. and Canada while earning theatrical rentals of $16.3 million worldwide. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, it is praised for its perfect combination of “taut direction from David Cronenberg and a rich performance from Christopher Walken.” Even with all these, The Dead Zone doesn't get as much attention as other more successful King adaptations like The Shining, Carrie, and It.

Another ‘The Dead Zone’ Adaptation

Image via Paramount Pictures

With the arrival of The Dead Zone on Pluto TV, not only do fans have the chance to check it out again, but newcomers will also get to witness King’s extraordinary storytelling come to life with Cronenberg’s remarkable direction. However, as you add this movie to your must-watch list, bear in mind that there’s another The Dead Zone adaptation, a TV series whose pilot episode borrowed some ideas and changes used in the 1983 pic. Created by Michael and Shawn Piller, the show stars Anthony Michael Hall as Johnny Smith and ran for six seasons from June 16, 2002, to September 16, 2007, on the USA Network before it was unfortunately canceled without a series finale due to monetary worries and the producers’ fear of low ratings.

The Dead Zone (1983) is now streaming on Pluto TV.