Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain are about to embark on a seductive journey thanks to The Dealer. The television series has just been acquired by Apple TV+, after a bidding war saw several distributors aiming to own the project. The premise of the show will follow an aspiring gallerist (portrayed by Jessica Chastain) who will fall in love with her most talented artist (played by Adam Driver). However, the relationship will be more complicated than what meets the eye, with both parties turning out to be unpredictable. Time will tell if this love affair will prove to be a disaster.

The Dealer will be directed by Sam Gold, who will also be working on the project as a producer. Before being given the opportunity to develop this story about an aspiring gallerist and an artist, Gold worked on A Doll's House, Part 2. The tone of the legacy sequel explored how the institution of marriage sometimes isn't as charming as it is portrayed in the media. Lucas Hnath and Sarah Lunnie have also joined The Dealer as producers, with Hnath also taking on writing duties for the project. The stage has been set for Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain to remind audiences why they've been nominated for so many different awards over the course of their careers.

Adam Driver continues to explore prestigious projects after portraying Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. After his time as a villain in the galaxy far, far away, Driver has focused on dramatic stories such as White Noise and Megalopolis. That doesn't mean the performer has stepped away from the action genre for good. Driver was recently seen in 65, and adventure that saw him playing an explorer who is accidentally sent back in time. The Dealer will allow Adam Driver to pursue awards on television categories this time around.

Jessica Chastain's Latest Projects

Jessica Chastain is ready to play a gallerist in The Dealer. The acclaimed actress was recently seen as Alice Bradford in Mother's Instinct, a psychological thriller that presented a French narrative to American audiences. Chastain also starred in George & Tammy. The miniseries explored the life and work of the titular country music artists, with Michael Shannon stepping into the shoes of George Jones. The Dealer will give Jessica Chastain an opportunity to steal the spotlight on television, just like she did when she starred in Scenes from a Marriage alongside Oscar Isaac.

A release date for The Dealer hasn't been set by Apple TV+.