Few stars had a bigger year in 2024 than Hugh Jackman, who returned to his iconic role of Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion globally, but Jackman still made sure to secure future projects for himself. It was announced in May that Jackman would feature alongside Jodie Comer in The Death of Robin Hood, the adventure film from writer/director Michael Sarnoski (Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One). Now, Deadline reports that The Death of Robin Hood is building out its ensemble with three major stars, including Bill Skarsgård (IT, Nosferatu, John Wick: Chapter 4), Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us, The White Lotus), and Noah Jupe (Ford v Ferrari, A Quiet Place). The Death of Robin Hood will be distributed by A24, and production is scheduled to begin this week in Ireland.

2024 was an up and down year for Skarsgård, who starred in the critically panned Crow remake that grossed only $24 million at the global box office against a $50 million budget, but he finished the year strong by starring in Nosferatu, the horror film from Robert Eggers that also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult. Bartlett is best known for his role as Armond in The White Lotus, but he also made headlines thanks to his performance as Frank in The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, the partner of Bill (Nick Offerman) who is dead when we meet him in the game. Jupe recently featured alongside Star Wars veterans Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in The Lady in the Lake, and he’ll also star with Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager Season 2, coming later this year.

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer Have a Lot on Their Plate