The Big Picture The Decameron on Netflix is a unique dark comedy inspired by history, touching on societal divisions and personal secrets.

Kathleen Jordan crafted the idea during 2020, blending social distancing themes with a gripping narrative set in 1348 Italy.

A strong ensemble cast brings depth to the characters, allowing for humor, intense emotion, and surprising character development.

Netflix's adaptation of The Decameron starts out like your traditional, irreverent dark comedy — think of it as Saltburn meets The Great while taking place against the backdrop of the Black Plague. It's 1348, and a group of nobles in Italy have just received an invitation from the mysterious Lord Leonardo to stay at his grand countryside estate, Villa Santa. All of them jump at the chance to escape the deadly illness sweeping through their city, but each member of their unlikely party has very different reasons for seeking retreat. As nobles and servants alike shelter in place in this seemingly idyllic setting, their confinement not only breeds stronger tension but encourages them to cast off the shackles of societal expectations, leading to surprising consequences.

Loosely adapted from the short-story collection of the same name by Giovanni Boccaccio, The Decameron is the brainchild of Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters), who came up with the idea for the series by considering our very real circumstances back in 2020. Inspired by the social distancing and physical sequestering that we all had to go through, Jordan crafted a series that she likens to a "pressure cooker" of a pandemic story, spinning a tale set hundreds upon hundreds of years in the past that successfully taps into the realities and anxieties of our present. Ahead of the series premiere on Netflix, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Jordan about her inspiration for The Decameron, how closely she wanted to adhere to the original tales, finding a powerhouse ensemble cast (led by Zosia Mamet, Tony Hale, Tanya Reynolds, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and more), why introducing a dramatic element was closer to second nature than not, and more.

Netflix's 'The Decameron' Was Inspired by Our Own Reality

COLLIDER: As a former English major myself, I spent way more time with The Canterbury Tales, but I would love to know where the seed for the show started and how the idea for this show came to you.

KATHLEEN JORDAN: I'm the same with The Canterbury Tales. I was not familiar with The Decameron. I was familiar with it just as a concept, but I didn't know the text at all. Fast-forward to 2020, and there was a moment in May when there was something in the air that was like, “Is this pandemic going to be the end of influencing and celebrity?” Is the chasm between the haves and the have-nots so obvious at this point that we're going stop tolerating or even really valuing the rich just for being rich? And I thought that was really interesting.

There were a couple of thinkpieces that came out and said specifically, “Is this the death of celebrity? Is influencing over now that we all have the same stakes in our lives and are fighting the same battle of just staying in our homes and waiting for this pandemic to be over? Because everything is equalized, and there's nothing to aspire to in an influencer's feed because they're inside too?” I was trying to find a way to talk about that and take that apart in writing. How do I find a way to get a little bit of ironic distance from what we're going through right now and talk about it without it feeling too close to the bone?

The Decameron came up when people were discussing books or works of literature that touched on how we processed pandemics in the past. This is obviously a big one for that, so I read it. In the same way that The Canterbury Tales wouldn't be a super awesome narrative television show, The Decameron doesn't have much in the body of the actual novella. The stories the nobles tell each other don't really adapt to interesting narrative television, but I thought that the framing device of the book, which is that a bunch of wealthy people have gone to a villa in Florence to hopefully wait out and use their money to avoid the pandemic, was really interesting. In the book, they are successful, and they all tell stories, and everything is fine. Obviously, in the show, that's not the case.

It sounds like you weren't interested in adhering too closely to those stories, but how much did you really want to still embrace certain themes through the characters? They do share names with some of the characters in the original Decameron, but they feel originally tailored to this narrative specifically. How much of this was a balance between embracing the themes of the original and creating a new story?

JORDAN: I would say the germination and the structure of the concept and the spirit of the show were definitely inspired by the book, and then the similarities stop there. In the prologue of the text, [Giovanni] Boccaccio basically says something to the effect of, “Men are out there hunting, and women are just forced to stay at home and long for love. I wanna give them something to do while they're sitting there bored.” It was almost like he was saying, “This is my version of a beach read for the ladies who have nothing to do.”

I thought that was fun, but then also, there's so much biting commentary about gender and sex. It's a whole collection of little morality tales, and what I like about those is they're all almost cautionary tales, as well. I like the idea of stories having real meaning and purpose. That definitely influenced how we thought about the characters in the writers’ room. We didn't want anybody to have an arc that didn't mean something and didn't say something and didn't have a really intentional shape to it, which is a challenge because there are 10 main characters. But I hope that it feels successful in watching the show.

'The Decameron's Cast Could've Been "10 Big Names or 10 Total Unknowns"

In terms of the casting process, were there any changes made to these characters after casting happened, or were they more of a blank slate?

JORDAN: It's funny because the characters all had pretty specific and intentional voices, motivations, and personalities prior to casting. We talked more about archetypes than we did about potential actors. Something Jenji Kohan has a philosophy about, that I have adopted just being able to have the privilege of working with her, is that people have to read, people have to audition for the show, and as a result, some people don't want to read. But a lot of actors, regardless of stature, want to read because they want to make sure that they're right for it, and so that's the sweet spot. Basically, we went into casting with no preconceived notions. It could have been 10 big names or 10 total unknowns. We really just wanted to get the best people for the roles. We opened it up to all nations and accents and just went from there. Then, as the pieces fell into place, it all created this music together.

Definitely, whenever you write something completely prior to shooting, there's going to be a little bit of dissonance between the writing and the performance. So, as we were there, me and the onset writer and producer, Steve Unckles, we were rewriting the whole time. As you get to know the actors, you want to be really open to the collaboration and their strengths, and also their vision for the character. As much as we write it and are overseeing the whole story and the production, each of those artists comes in as a steward for the character, and they often have interesting thoughts about how things are feeling and where things could get tweaked. So, there was a lot of conversation that I really welcomed because I don't believe in being word-perfect and setting it up as a, “They have to say every word exactly as I intended it,” sort of thing. That's just not the way that I like to work.

How much room did you want to leave, especially given this cast, for improvisation?

JORDAN: Oh man, there are so many killer comedians in this cast. Also, just working with the director, you find fun moments while you're shooting. Especially in the group scenes, there's so much energy flying around the room. It's always a titration of what's feeling too joke-heavy, but then also where we need more jokes. We wanted to always make sure to land the plane emotionally, too. Because there are 10 characters, you always want to make sure that you get what you have on the page at some point, because you might not remember exactly why everything is there when you're on set, but it's impossible to resist the temptation of creating space for the actors to put their swirls on things. Everyone's just too funny not to.

Infusing More Drama Into 'The Decameron' Felt Like "Second Nature"

On the other hand, this show goes to some intense emotional places. Maybe some of that is a little obvious, given that it's set against the plague as a backdrop, but it's not all fun and games. Was it tough to strike a balance between sowing in enough moments of levity to keep the show from getting too dark, but also leaning into the emotion?

JORDAN: It's funny because I've been asked this, and I'm glad that it seems like tricky business striking the balance of the tone. Perhaps not everyone will think it's successful, but to me, that was the only part that felt second nature because as the stakes get higher and higher, naturally, you have to lean into the dramatic tension of what's going on. Basically, the structure of this show has to be like you get on the elevator, and then it just keeps dropping one floor lower and lower and lower because they're facing impending doom and, in many cases, death. So at the beginning, the denial wears off.

It's fun to play around with it, but it became important that once you're sticking around long enough, you see people change and grow. That's not typical for a comedy, but in a lot of ways, I don't think this is a typical comedy, especially since it is slated for one season only. We intended to write it into the ground. We left no prisoners. I should also say that in the tradition of Jenji, so many of her shows have this virtue of leaning into the lightness when things are dark and leaning into the darkness when things are light. That is something that I always really admired about her work and attempted to emulate. Maybe it's just part of my own style, too.

One of the show's big themes is repression and what arises when these characters stop denying themselves. Neifile feels like a very clear and obvious example of that, but we see it in a lot of other characters — all of these things that they've been repressing and not addressing, and then what happens when they finally give in to what they really want. How does the isolated setting really allow for pushing this group into surprising places and helping them shed these expected societal conventions?

JORDAN: I hope the initial scale and impression of the show is, “Wow, this is so big, and these steps are so grand and magnificent.” But starting at the beginning of Episode 4, the intention shifts to, “Oh, right. We're still here. This isn't a vacation anymore.” Quickly, the novelty is worn off. It is, in a lot of ways, like a bottle show. It all does take place, for the most part, with some small exceptions, in the exact same place. As a result, in storytelling and shaping the story of the season, you really can't rely on the external forces as you are about making the emotions interesting, and making the character dynamics interesting, and making the sub-discoveries that they're having about themselves and each other. That has to drive the story. So, definitely, to your point, being in this isolated setting is a pressure cooker for the emotions that are brewing under the surface, like questions about identity.

Identity is a big theme and something that we talked about a lot in the writers’ room because they all come in with such strong ideas about who they're supposed to be and how they're supposed to be perceived. Obviously, so much of that has to do with class, status, and money, and so once those things get stripped away by necessity as the playing field gets evened out in the villa, then you're able to explore those things more. I would say the villa is a pressure cooker, and it also makes an even playing field for these people to discover themselves.

'The Decameron' Creator on Finding the Sound of the Show

The soundtrack for this show is terrific. What kind of tone did you want to set with the music for this show, and how easy was it to find the right song once you really established that sound?

JORDAN: I would say that 80% percent of the songs that are in the show I wrote into the script, so I had a sense of the emotional vibe of what we were doing. Then, several things that were written in initially you can't get cleared, or they just don't work quite right. So, it was a mix, but I think it's something that ties it all together even though it's from different eras and represents a lot of different genres. It all has a darkness to it, and it all has a sense of humor to it. Even the metal song by Type O Negative at the beginning of Episode 2 where Neifile is running and then she falls into the well, that song is dark and beautiful, but it's also a very deeply funny song, in my opinion. I would say that all of them have a little bit of a coyness to them. It's basically just a bunch of my favorite songs. [Laughs] I'm glad when people like it, and I hope it works, but it's a little bit of a mixed bag, I would say.

As a side note, I was super excited when the Sparks song came up.

JORDAN: That one is wild! That one actually was not the original, and it took us a while to find it, and we were so glad that we did.

