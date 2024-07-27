Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Decameron finale.

The Big Picture In Netflix's The Decameron, nobles and servants seek refuge from the bubonic plague at Villa Santa, leading to chaos and selfish agendas.

A tussle for control of the villa unfolds, revealing secrets, betrayals, and sacrifices among the guests.

The ending signifies transformation, self-discovery, and the true meaning of life, emphasizing companionship in adversity.

Kathleen Jordan’s The Decameron is inspired by the 14th-century Italian short story collection of the same name by Giovanni Boccaccio. Much like the times it captures, Netflix’s The Decameron packs a lot of chaos and uncertainty in its folds in its eight-episode season. Centered around the Italian region of Florence suffering from the wrath of the Black Death, the medieval dark comedy focuses on a group of nobles and their servants invited to the countryside Villa Santa, owned by Visconte Leonardo (Davy Eduard King), to save themselves from the deadly pestilence sweeping more populated areas. When the esteemed guests reach the countryside haven, they realize their host is missing. In Leonardo’s stead, his steward Sirisco (Tony Hale) must handle the palace and the guests, who have all come with their selfish agendas. With death all around, a series of chaotic events unfold in this Netflix dark comedy, raising a question about the survival of everyone involved.

The Decameron (2024) Release Date July 25, 2024 Cast Amar Chadha-Patel , Lelia Farzad , Lou Gala , Karan Gill , Tony Hale , Saoirse-Monica Jackson , Zosia Mamet , Douggie McMeekin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Kathleen Jordan

What is Netflix's 'The Decameron' About?

In 1348 Florence, the bubonic plague continues to consume everyone in its reach. Thankfully, a few nobles and their servants find themselves saved when they receive an invitation from the generous, Visconte Leonardo, who has invited his close friends and family to his countryside refuge, called Villa Santa.

The list of guests in The Decameron includes Leonardo’s fiancé Pampinea (Zosia Mamet) and her unendingly loyal handmaiden Misia (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), the noble couple Panfilo (Karan Gill) and Neifile (Lou Gala), the rich noble Tindaro (Douggie McMeekin) and his suspiciously sexy doctor Dioneo (Amar Chadha-Patel), and Leonardo’s cousin Filomena (Jessica Plummer) and her servant Licisca (Tanya Reynolds). While Leonardo’s steward Sirisco and cook (Leila Farzad) immediately start making the guests feel at home, they try to hide a secret from their guests. By the time the guests arrive at Villa Santa, Leonardo has already been consumed by the plague. However, Sirisco and Stratilia fail to keep the secret for long, and as soon as the news of Leonardo’s death spreads, a tussle to take control of the villa ensues among the guests, with Leonardo’s betrothed Pampinea among the leading contenders.

Who Is the Rightful Heir of Villa Santa?

After forcing Misia to kill Leonardo’s cousin Ruggiero (Fares Fares), Pampinea discovers another heir to Leonardo’s estate, Leonardo’s illegitimate son with Stratilia: Jacopo (Aston Wray). Eventually, Pampinea’s attempts at framing Stratilia as a witch and setting her on fire fail when Sirisco and his new friends (the peasants from the village) return to take control of the villa. In the commotion that ensues, Pampinea manages to hide in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Panfilo’s announcement of the death of Neifile falls on deaf ears. Neifile’s decision to stay behind in the villa with Leonardo's handsome cousin Ruggiero (Fares Fares) and his friends costs the devout woman her life, as she gets infected by pestilence. A few important developments take place before the final episode of The Decameron. Misia and Filomena realize and express their love for each other, whereas Stratilia rejects Tindaro’s proposal to court her. Jacopo convinces his mother Stratilia to not leave and claim Villa Santa for him as its rightful heir.

The climactic events of The Decameron are set up when Panfilo discovers that a group of mercenaries, encountered by Filomena and Licisca on the road earlier, is heading toward the villa to plunder Leonardo’s palatial residence. In an attempt to discourage the mercenaries, the group of guests decides that they should hand over Pampinea’s dowry to seek their safety. However, the plan fails when Misia sneakily hands over the dowry to Pampinea just before she’s thrown out of the villa by the others. Quickly afterward, Licisca refuses to forgive Filomena for hiding that she is actually Filomena’s sister. Licisca’s anger is further aggravated when she discovers through Filomena that her father Eduardo (John Hannah) had not died from pestilence, and Filomena had lied about his death to force Licisca to come with her to Villa Santa. In the end, Licisca concludes that she will pursue her own path of freedom, and she decides to leave the villa. But before Licisca can leave the premises of the estate, she finds that the mercenaries have arrived at the gate.

Who Lives and Who Dies in 'The Decameron' Finale?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Finding an opportunity to make a deal with the mercenaries, Pampinea offers their commander, Eric (Matt Patresi), her dowry in return for handing over the villa. However, Eric betrays Pampinea and orders his soldiers to kill everyone. The attempts of the guests to defend the villa go in vain, resulting in Tindaro being stabbed by Eric. Luckily, Panfilo kills Eric in a display of brave heroism. But Eric’s death does not desist the mercenaries, now led by their monk (Daniele Natali), from ravaging the villa. Meanwhile, Filomena confronts Misia for helping Pampinea with the dowry and betraying the others despite Pampinea’s unkind treatment of Misia. Initially, it appears that Misia is falling victim to her unhealthy love for Pampinea. But in a final twist, Misia traps Pampinea in a barrel under the promise of safety and sets the barrel on fire. With Pampinea doomed to be reduced to ashes alongside the barrel, Misia walks away with a sense of newfound freedom and agency. It appears that Misia has finally released herself from the shackles of her psychological servitude to Pampinea.

In the final moments of The Decameron, the mercenaries ravage the beautiful Villa Santa while the guests make an escape to save their lives from the brutality of the attackers. Displaying grand courage and bravery, Panfilo and Tindaro sacrifice themselves to help others escape the villa. To Panfilo’s minor respite, he lies beside his beloved Neifile in his final moments. At the end of The Decameron, only Sirisco, Filomena, Licisca, Misia, Stratilia, and Jacopo survive, along with four of the villagers, the latter of whom decide to part ways with Sirisco, much to his dismay, after the misfortune he brought to their otherwise happy lives.

The ending of The Decameron marks a transformation in the lives of the survivors, who all lived the lives of servants, except Filomena, who knows what it feels like to be a servant after switching roles with Licisca briefly. All the nobles have succumbed to the flawed notions of greed, honor, and social hierarchy. Despite continuously suffering to get control of the villa at various points, only when the characters are released from their desire for it, do they realize the true meaning and happiness derived from life. For all the characters, the journey has been one of self-realization and self-discovery and not just about survival. The Decameron's ending also delivers commentary on the frailty of the nobility that would seldom survive without those it proudly looks down upon. Thus, in its final few minutes, The Decameron captures the surviving characters embracing the grief, misfortune, companionship, and love around them as they exchange stories and laughter with each other.

