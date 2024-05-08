The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming series, The Decameron, promises a unique blend of historical drama and contemporary themes set in plague-era Italy.

The ensemble cast, including Tony Hale and Zosia Mamet, will bring a mix of comedic and tragicomic elements to the screen.

Director Michael Uppendahl ensures a cinematic quality in this bold reimagining of Giovanni Boccaccio's classic work for a modern audience.

Netflix is dialing up the drama and dusting off the history books with its upcoming series, The Decameron, set to premiere in July 2024, and Netflix is offering a sneak peek into the soapy, raucous journey through medieval Italy. Created and executive produced by Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess), and brought to life under Jenji Kohan’s Tilted Productions, The Decameron promises to be a blend of period aesthetics and contemporary themes. The show plunges into the depths of the Black Death’s arrival in Florence in 1348, following a quirky group of nobles and their servants as they escape the city's chaos for a grand villa in the Tuscan countryside.

What begins as a hedonistic retreat filled with wine and revelry quickly devolves into a desperate struggle for survival as societal norms crumble and the villa becomes a hotbed of intrigue and betrayal. The ensemble cast, featuring Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson, is set to bring a mix of ridiculous and tragicomic elements to the screen, making this no ordinary tale of plague-era Europe. Michael Uppendahl, known for his work on Fargo and American Crime Story, directs four of the eight episodes, including the critical first and last of the series, ensuring a cinematic quality that matches the ambitious storytelling.

Who is in 'The Decameron'?

The ensemble cast brings together a mix of well-known and up-and-coming actors. Hale, known for his roles in Veep and Arrested Development, and Mamet from Girls and The Flight Attendant, use their comedic chops to play characters who appear aristocratic but are driven by their instincts to survive. They’re joined by Jackson, who is best known for her vibrant role in Derry Girls, likely adding her own dynamic energy to the show.

The cast also includes Amar Chadha-Patel, previously seen in Aladdin, Leila Farzad from I Hate Suzie, and Tanya Reynolds, from Sex Education. Together with Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, Lou Gala, and Karan Gill, they aim to bring to life a portrayal of a society on the edge.

With a promise to explore themes of class warfare, power struggles, and human resilience in times of crisis, The Decameron doesn't seem like it's just another period drama. It’s a bold reimagining of Giovanni Boccaccio’s classic literary work, adapted for a modern audience that's all too familiar with the concept of a pandemic, if not a hedonistic one — although who knows what everyone did behind closed doors? As the first look teases, we should mark our calendars for a summer filled with the decadence and danger of The Decameron.

The Decameron premieres on Netflix in July. Check out the first images above.