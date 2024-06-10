The Big Picture Netflix's The Decameron reimagines historical events with a modern twist, offering a unique story that will likely resonate with today's audience.

A star-studded ensemble cast, including Tony Hale and Zosia Mamet, brings comedic flair to the decadent and dangerous world of medieval Italy.

Director Michael Uppendahl adds a cinematic quality to the series, blending ridiculous and tragicomic elements for an extraordinary viewing experience.

Get ready to dive into a whirlwind of drama, comedy, and historical intrigue as Netflix premieres the first trailer for its upcoming series, The Decameron. Set to launch in July 2024, the series blends period aesthetics with contemporary themes, bringing — and this is an unusual sentence — a fun and seedy take on the Black Death's devastating impact on Florence in 1348. Created and executive produced by Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess), and produced under Jenji Kohan’s Tilted Productions, The Decameron promises to be a wild ride through medieval Italy.

The trailer hints at a series that’s not just another period drama. With its bold reimagining of The Decameron, Netflix is offering a story that resonates with today’s audience — one all too familiar with the concept of a pandemic. The series promises to explore the decadence and danger of medieval Italy, making it a must-watch this summer.

The Decameron takes inspiration from Giovanni Boccaccio’s classic literary work, reimagining it for a modern audience. The series follows a quirky group of nobles and their servants who escape the chaos of plague-ridden Florence to a grand villa in the Tuscan countryside. What starts as a hedonistic retreat filled with wine and revelry quickly devolves into a desperate struggle for survival as societal norms crumble, and the villa becomes a hotbed of intrigue and betrayal.

Who Is in 'The Decameron'?

The show features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Hale, known for his roles in Veep and Arrested Development, and Mamet, famed for her performances in Girls and The Flight Attendant, bring their comedic chops to characters who, despite their aristocratic façades, are driven by their instincts to survive. Jackson, celebrated for her vibrant role in Derry Girls, should add a bit of spark to proceedings. Joining them are Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), along with Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, Lou Gala, and Karan Gill.

Michael Uppendahl, known for his work on Fargo and American Crime Story, directs four of the eight episodes, including the critical first and last of the series. His direction ensures a cinematic quality that matches the ambitious storytelling, blending the ridiculous with the tragicomic elements that make this no ordinary tale of plague-era Europe.

The Decameron premieres on Netflix in July 2024. Mark your calendars for a summer filled with intrigue, betrayal, and a lot of medieval drama. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Decameron and check out the new trailer above.