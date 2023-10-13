The Big Picture The Deep Blue Sea is a tragic melodrama set in 1950s Britain, centering around Hester Collyer's suffocating marriage and her passionate affair with war veteran Freddie Page.

Terence Davies, the poet of regretful longing and crushing societal constriction, recently passed, and with that comes a perfect time to look back on one of his best films. Let's sweeten the pot by choosing a film that happens to star Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, just before he officially became Loki. Even better, let's throw in international treasure Rachel Weisz as top billing in top form; if we add all of those ingredients together, we get a slice of the most achingly British and tragic of melodramas. I'm talking about a little film called The Deep Blue Sea.

What is The Deep Blue Sea?

The Deep Blue Sea is set in 1950 Britain, and it's the tale of Hester Collyer (Weisz), married to a perfectly fine judge named William (Simon Russell Beale), who feels trapped in a suffocating existence. Her life is one capped off at awful dinners with his mother, who clearly hates her, and a life of completely sexless affection from a husband who means well but isn't equipped with the proper makeup. Enter Freddie Page (Hiddleston), a Royal Air Force Pilot having returned from service in World War II, content to chase thrills no matter the cost, as a form of coping with his traumatized state of mind. When Hester gets a taste of Freddie at a bar, gleefully retelling all of his war exploits like a caffeinated theater kid, she's utterly smitten, and gets lost in a May-December romance that spirals out of control.

If you're somebody who enjoys the swoon of surrendering to love or the gradual build-up and release of long-dormant feelings, then look elsewhere. This is a film that bookends itself with the smoldering wreckage of a bombed-out house and opens with Hester writing to Freddie that she truly wants to kill herself this time, and that's a perfect microcosm of the vibes you're going to get for the next hour and a half. This isn't a tale of a powerful surge of human connection breaching the confines of society, but one of a pathetic gesture from a woman who already has one foot in the grave before the story even begins. She knows who she is, she knows who Freddie is, and she knows what she wants; she just can't explain why she wants it other than it feeling like the whole world to her. While most romantic tragedies go that way because of unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control, the romance between Hester and Freddie feels more like her choosing her own method of suicide, and walking down the gallows with open eyes.

The Chemistry Between Rachel Weisz and Tom Hiddleston

Terence Davies is a filmmaker with an efficiency for the power of shots; much like how each verse of a poem has its own source of power, he uses his relatively straightforward shots to communicate the essential core information as quickly as possible. We get the full scope of how destitute Hester feels in her marriage to William with just a few shots of her sitting bereft while William is nearby barely bothering to look at her. Subsequently, we see how desperately she's drawn to Freddie from a simple pair of shots of her looking at him while he looks back at her in full adoration. At this point, we have no clue what the backstory on these two is, or why they'd be drawn to each other, but that doesn't actually matter. What matters is the way that Rachel Weisz and Tom Hiddleston look at each other, and how Hester so nakedly wants to wear him like a warm coat. It helps that he's such a smoothie that he knows how to play the game to keep her excited.

Freddie advertises himself as a man for whom "excitement and fear" is an irresistible combo, and Hiddleston plays him as a man perpetually trapped in a Peter Pan syndrome, so rattled by his experiences flying in combat that he holds onto his younger life before the war and all of his basest behaviors like a security blanket. He's built to be a lover and not much more than that, and Hiddleston is exceptional at convincing you that a guy with this many obvious red flags is, in any way, a desirable lover. Consider one of the emotional high points of the film, where Hester confronts him outside a bar because he keeps preferring to go golfing and boozing, rather than actually being with her. The central problem of their dynamic is that while she mostly wants good loving, she still wants to be treated like a real partner, with regular affection and appreciation. Freddie, however, cannot supply that, and indignantly refuses to, professing that she knew what she was getting into and that he hates "being tangled up in other people's emotions!" Rather than maintain any semblance of dignity, Hiddleston indulges in this tirade as a full-blown temper tantrum, leaving Hester to pick up the pieces of his wreckage. To see them inevitably fall back into each other's embrace is a testament to how well Freddie can play the game of love.

Tom Hiddleston's Freddie Is Still a Trickster

We've come to identify Tom Hiddleston as an actor primarily through his inherent shiftiness. He's a golden boy who shines an imperfectly bright glow, like tacky cheap chocolate wrapped in gold tinfoil. He's so perfect that he simply cannot be who he sells himself as; even before his iconic decade-long run as Loki in the MCU, he gravitated toward beautiful people masking deep secrets and insecurities. Think of Crimson Peak, where he's a dashing bachelor profiting off of an empire of murder; think of Midnight in Paris, where he's F. Scott Fitzgerald, a man notorious for being messy beyond belief despite his notable success; think of Adam in Only Lovers Left Alive, a smoked out shell of a vampire wallowing in his existential anxiety. Hiddleston is particularly suited to playing men who are, in a word, basketcases, depending on how well he can keep the lid on, and Freddie is one of the best examples of this trend.

One of the most consistent traits that Hiddleston brings to his characters is an overly eager playfulness, like a dog trying too hard to nuzzle his nose in your lap. There's an insistence on his own charm and this is one of the things that makes Freddie such an amazing lover, yet awful partner. When he's in his element and wooing Hester, you see all these little affectations, be it an eyebrow raise or a perfectly slanted head not, his whole body practically salivating at the chance to be in Hester's good graces again. His ability to play to her desperate need for physical satisfaction is drastically counterbalanced by his woeful incompetence at satisfying her need for even basic emotional support. My favorite scene in the film is one where he comes into his flat all elated at his golf game that day, and she does nothing but stare out the window while smoking. It doesn't dawn on him what could be wrong for an entire minute until it dawns on him: he forgot her birthday. The way he sidles himself back onto her good side with a healthy combo of performative self-disappointment and pinpoint accurate body button pushing is the stuff that old school matinee idols were made out of, and Hiddleston pulls it off with grace.

A Testament to Terence Davies' Touch

Terence Davies was a mournful artist, who often reached into the past to search for a sense of meaning or consolation. This made him a perfect match for the material of The Deep Blue Sea, as the whole story feels like Hester's hazy recollection in her dying moments, trying to make sense of her shame and self-anger, with all the proceedings feeling submerged and dragged down with her mental state. While her suicide was a long time coming, it still hits so hard when she comes to that conclusion, and all for what? A damaged playboy who promised next to nothing and was still a disappointment. As Hester herself puts it, "zero minus zero is still zero." But that's one of the biggest attributes that Davies had, an ability to pull you back into the sweet comfort of the memory, bathe you in the lie that told the truth. Who better to help sell us on that truthful lie than the God of Mischief himself?