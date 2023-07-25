The Big Picture The Deepest Breath is a niche documentary about Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini, but the powerful opening scene hooks viewers in.

Director Laura McGann easily collected material for the documentary because the deepdiving community was eager to share their stories.

Documentaries aren’t usually everyone’s cup of tea, but every once in a while there comes a title that’s able to burst its bubble and make it to mainstream conversation. That’s the case with The Deepest Breath, a new Netflix film that has been making waves at the streaming platform and has reached a whopping 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (against a 83% critics’ average). The story centers around famous athlete Alessia Zecchini, an Italian freediver who attempts to break world records.

The theme of The Deepest Breath seems so niche that viewers might initially think they should pass on it, but the movie’s opening scene — a 4-minute deepdiving take with hardly any cuts — is powerful enough to keep you watching all the way through. In an interview with A.Frame, documentary director Laura McGann (Revolutions) revealed that it was pretty easy to decide to dive into the project once she realized she was looking at something she’d never seen before on screen:

"I read about Alessia in The Irish Times, and the first thing that really came across to me was the images of the freedivers holding their breath underwater. They were behaving more like seals and dolphins than people. I thought, 'I've never seen this before. I don't know if anybody else has either, and I certainly think it could be amazing to see on the big screen."

The Deepdiving Community Was "More Than Happy" to Share Their Stories

McGann also reveals that getting material to put the documentary together wasn’t a problem at all, because all people within that world were “more than happy” to hop on a Zoom call and talk about freediving with her. She had also plenty of material from freediving professional Stephen Keenan (also a major character in the story), which amounted to 13 hours of audio interviews, as well as a ton of footage that Keenan shot of himself across his incredibly successful career.

The Deepest Breath showcases how freediving can be a radical and ultimately dangerous sport, as well as being a story about pushing your body to its very limits and seeing how it reacts. Last but not least, the documentary also tells the kind of love story that we tend to see in romance movies: Two lovers who spend years looking for each other while their paths seem destined to cross.

