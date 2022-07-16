When it comes to Japanese animation, at least in Western media, you don't get more mainstream than Studio Ghibli. Movies like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro have been dubbed by English actors, making the movies far more accessible for younger viewers. Given the place that Ghibli holds in all of our hearts, The Deer King, in many ways, feels like a spiritual Ghibli movie. This is likely because the film is created by Studio Ghibli alums who worked on some of your favorite animated movies. The Deer King is directed by Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji with Taku Kishimoto writing the script. Both Ando and Miyaji worked on Spirited Away, with Ando also working on Princess Mononoke, Your Name, and Madhouse produced Paprika. Meanwhile, Kishimoto is another Ghibli alum who went on to create smash hit anime series like Haikyu!! and the remake of Fruits Basket. The key animators of the movie also hail from both the first and second generation of animators at Studio Ghibli.

With such an impressive pedigree, it's no wonder that The Deer King feels so polished even as Ando's directorial debut. The story ties in familiar themes of nature, war, found family, with touches of fantasy that give the story a mythic quality. A rather political tale, The Deer King follows a soldier named Van (Shinichi Tsutsumi) who begins the movie as a slave working in a mine controlled by an expansive ruling empire. When a band of mysterious wild dogs attack the mine, Van is left alive along with a young girl named Yuna (Hisui Kimura). While Van and Yuna are free to live their lives and do so in a small countryside village, war and unrest is brewing in the kingdom. Van and Yuna's pairing is something that already feels very familiar, we've seen countless gruff father figures adopt young innocent children who end up softening their heart. It still elicits the same warm, fuzzy feeling inside, but it is hardly groundbreaking.

Unlike Ghibli films, this movie is based on an existing fantasy novel series by Nahoko Uehashi, which both helps the movie when it comes to forming a complicated story, but also hinders it because of the sheer breadth of the world building. The world of The Deer King is surprisingly complex. The dynamics between the invading empire of Zol and the independent kingdom of Aquafa are complicated and span a large amount of time. The only reason Zol has had difficulties conquering Aquafa in the past is because of a mysterious disease called Black Wolf Fever aka the Mittsual. This fever is thought to be a curse on the Zol people because only they seem to be infected by the disease. Van and Yuna become entrenched in the political warfare between these two nations and their fate becomes intertwined with the Mittsual and the Aquafa cause.

Image via Production I.G.

The drawback of The Deer King is just how much work it takes to actually get to the heart of the story. By the time, Van meets up with Hohsalle (Ryoma Takeuchi), a talented scientist and physician, and Sae (Anne Watanabe), an expert ranger and tracker, we are well into the movie, nearly at the halfway point. Considering that these three characters each have their own motivations, the first half of the movie explores that, but The Deer King often feels like it is juggling too much. It doesn't help that they continue to pan back to Zol where we are also treated to slices of political intrigue that don't really land with as much force as they should.

While you might be tempted to connect the disease of Mittsual to COVID-19, the thread tying the two viruses together is thin. The project for the film started back in 2016, and while the virus might have affected how they approached the story, the mystery behind Mittsual and the truth of what it is is tangential at best.

It's clear that the creators are strongly influenced by their previous work, there are moments when The Deer King could be spliced right into Princess Mononoke and not feel out of place at all. While narratively, the story could do with some polishing and editing, the animation is flawless, making the movie a genuine spectacle. Pairing that with the sweeping melodies of Harumi Fuuki makes The Deer King stand out among other animated movies. While The Deer King has all the makings and potential of a classic film, it lacks the fine-tuning that meshes ideas with imagery. This is a technique that took years to perfect for Hayao Miyazaki himself, so it's not a surprise that this doesn't measure up to the greatest hits. For lovers of Japanese animation, the film will please them and introduce them to Ando as a creative director, but for those looking for a replacement for Ghibli, this isn't it. But, the future looks bright for Ando if this is where he's starting out from.

Rating: B-

The Deer King is now playing in theaters.