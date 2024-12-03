Before Marvel began delivering big-budget MCU series on Disney+, Netflix delivered a handful of scrappy series based on some of the best of the company's street-level heroes with the Defenders saga. Consisting of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, this string of shows was an early, scrappy showcase of how higher-budget, grittier, and more niche Marvel properties could succeed in the streaming era. The rag-tag group even got their own The Avengers in the form of 2017's The Defenders, combining the powers of Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones in one big showdown with The Hand. It's also, arguably, the best season of television of the saga, full of moments that defined what made the short-lived collection so memorable.

Appearing alongside his Daredevil and now Daredevil: Born Again colleague Wilson Bethel at a Fan Expo San Francisco panel, Cox was asked about the moment in The Defenders that best represents everything the Netflix Marvel era was. It was an ambitious series at the time, serving as the culmination of the four shows to that point as the individual heroes each learn to embrace help from each other. For each, that meant applying the lessons they learned while fighting their own villains to improve upon each other's strengths, even helping to mentor the youngest of the group, Danny Rand (Jones). Juggling the elements of each superhero show was a monumental challenge though, but Cox highlighted a scene that stood as a proper union between the themes and backgrounds of the shows without much dialogue.

"So there's a scene in The Defenders and I have no idea. It's towards the end of episode seven. It might be the final episode," Cox said. "But there's a scene where, I'm not quite sure this answered your question, but it's like this is walking into my mind. It's the scene where I wake up in the police station and I realize that Danny Rand has been taken and Stick (Scott Glenn) is dead and all these things…" The scene in question finds the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in hot water as he finds himself and his allies persons of interest in two murders. Cox portrays a Matt Murdock who's thrown completely off his game as he realizes the gravity of Danny being kidnapped by Elektra (Elodie Yung) and mourns the death of his master. Despite his choked-up reaction consisting of few words, it's enough to convey where Daredevil has come since training under Stick and the connection he's formed with his fellow Defenders, and Cox has nothing but praise for the team behind it all for making it possible:

"Because of the nature of that show, because of all the characters in it… What Marco Ramirez did was amazing when he wrote that show. It was really challenging, how you service all of these characters, all of whom have got all this history. They’ve all had their own stand-alone shows, put them all together and tell a story and you know, that's a really tough job for a writer. And so we tried to find a way, and you can't just add more words in that amount of time frame. So we're just trying to find a way to hit all of these points very quickly. And it was just a cool moment in time for me. I just felt like it was a cool moment because entering the day, I was like, 'I don't know how to achieve this. I don't know how to make this scene work.' And also kind of respect the previous material that we had. And we did, we found a way and, I’m particularly proud of that scene, seeing it play out and managing to figure out a way. I would learn in that moment about acting something I really appreciate about how much you can convey with a single word, just a small moment."

'Daredevil' Will Live on With Disney+'s 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Close

Despite its promise and the dynamic between the four heroes, The Defenders remained only a single-season miniseries even as the shows under its umbrella continued. As the MCU trudges on though and the Defenders saga shows have since been brought to Disney+, only Matt Murdock remains on-screen in new projects. After appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo, Cox will be tasked with carrying the legacy of the original Daredevil and The Defenders into the larger cinematic universe with Daredevil: Born Again next year.

The series faces similar challenges to The Defenders in that it will be tied into not only where the Netflix series ended, but the MCU as well. It will pick up five years after we last saw Murdock and company as he handles a bustling law firm with returning colleagues Karen Page (Debora Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) while tangling with Vincent D'Onofrio's menacing Kingpin as he pursues greater political ambitions in New York. Additionally, it will see the return of other old acquaintances like Jon Bernthal's The Punisher and Bethel's Bullseye to help capture the feeling of the Netflix series. The show hasn't enjoyed the smoothest of production processes, but it's finally set to hit Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

In the meantime, The Defenders, and the rest of the Netflix Marvel shows can be found as part of the Disney+ catalog. Stay tuned here at Collider for more from Fan Expo San Francisco.

