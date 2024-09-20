Editor's Note: The following discusses the topic of sexual assault of children, and contains spoilers for The Deliverance.When it was released on Netflix last month, Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance immediately shot to no.1 on the streamer's top 10 movies list, However, despite its popularity, it has faced many controversies, and it's Glenn Close’s character, Alberta, who is at the heart of most criticism. The Deliverance follows the Jackson family as they start over in a new house and it becomes clear that the family has demons — both literal and figurative. What kicks off as a complex portrait of a family trapped inside the cycles of intergenerational abuse fumbles at the most crucial point. Ebony, played by Andra Day, is a struggling alcoholic who smacks around her children, a behavior she learned from her mother, Alberta, who is now a born-again Christian. The tension between Ebony, still actively affected by her childhood, and Alberta, whose new religious life has given her peace of mind, makes for juicy drama and interesting characterizations. And yet, in its final act, The Deliverance overreaches and forgives Alberta for having permitted the sexual assault of a young Ebony. The film's overreliance on religious purity and an uncomplicated critical lens on familial abuse give The Deliverance an unsatisfactory and undeserved ending.

Ebony’s Sexual Abuse Reveal is the Ugliest Moment of Horror in ‘The Deliverance’

It is a gut-punch moment when Ebony tearfully reveals that in her youth, she was sexually abused by an older man with Alberta’s approval. As Andra Day chokes out, “My mom let a—” only to be cut off by a clip of an older man looming over a tween Ebony and the sound of a belt buckle clinking open, the viewer feels ill for her. It is a gritty moment of ripped-from-the-headlines horror. This scene evokes the same visceral panic that moments of Ebony smacking her children do. These plot beats are ugly in their realism. The Deliverance purposefully frames this sexual assault, and Alberta’s permitting it to happen, as the root cause of Ebony’s alcoholism and loss of faith. Ebony discloses this trauma during a literal moment of confession with a pastor. She is trapped in the same cycle of neglect because this specific breed of horror was inflicted on her. The Deliverance has been, up to this point, clearly interested in how people find themselves trapped in cycles of abuse and how victimized children can grow into perpetrator adults. Early in the film, vague comments between Ebony and Alberta clue the audience into Ebony having suffered at Alberta’s hands growing up.

Likewise, The Deliverance raises the equally complicated question of how religion factors into manipulation, forgiveness of others, and forgiveness of the self. Ebony wrestles with Alberta’s guilt-free conscience and renewed dedication to the church, while Alberta speaks of the past as though she was a different person. Ebony finds it difficult to align this new version of her mother with the one she grew up with. This tension makes every character interaction between the two electric. Ebony still loves her mother, further complicating an already fraught situation. As their love and resentment for each other battle it out, the audience is pushed to the edge of their seat by the tension that arises anytime the two are on screen together. These are the relationships writers dream of putting together.

‘The Deliverance’ Doesn’t Get to Forgive Alberta

Where The Deliverance fumbles this fascinating relationship and thematic questioning is the exorcism scene. Hot on the heels of Ebony’s confession, the exorcism, or "deliverance," seems to forget the emotional bomb that precedes it. As Ebony is losing her battle against the demon, Alberta’s divine spirit speaks to her and says, “I know you don’t wanna talk to me, but you can talk to God.” From there, she finds the strength to fight the demon and save her children. This scene is a manipulative gaslighter’s dream. Alberta, who was just revealed to have okayed the sexual assault of her own underaged daughter, speaks to Ebony from heaven. Her voice is powerful and guiding, and a bright, ethereal light glows as she speaks. Alberta is purposefully portrayed as an empowering, divine presence here to help Ebony. The horror inflicted on Ebony as a child is washed away by Alberta finding god later on in life. The Deliverance confirms Alberta got a free ride into heaven and is now acting as a guardian angel to the same daughter who she treated so cruelly.

Because The Deliverance set up a three-dimensional relationship between Ebony and Alberta, the movie could have explored the nuances of Ebony choosing to forgive Alberta, regardless of their history. One scene shows that Ebony has been, in secret, paying for Alberta’s chemotherapy. Details like this make it clear that Ebony probably would have forgiven her mother if they had ever sat down and leveled with each other. That would have made for an emotional and gritty conclusion to their joint arch. Instead, The Deliverance, as a body of work greater than its characters, forgives Alberta. In doing so, the movie takes the insane stance that permitting the sexual abuse of a child is a forgivable act if one then devotes their life to Jesus Christ.

Ebony can be written to forgive her mother, but the movie does not get to decide if the audience forgives Alberta, too. Taking that choice away from the viewer is belittling and infuriating. Characters often make choices the audience does not agree with, but being able to track their logic makes the decision understandable. Ebony's confession of what was done to her is so horrific that the movie turning around and painting Alberta as a literal angel in the following scene gives the viewer whiplash. The sexual abuse of children and parents either turning a blind eye to it or allowing it to happen, is so grounded in realism that The Deliverance expecting an audience to gloss over the topic disrupts the flow of the rest of the movie. It is impossible to focus on anything else because of how jarring the brush-off is. Alberta has been outrageous at every turn and for The Deliverance to suddenly forget her transgressions ends the film on an infuriating note.

The Final Scene of ‘The Deliverance’ Is Cheap and Unearned

The Deliverance ends with Ebony driving off to reunite with her estranged husband, with her three children in the backseat. The delicate music and tentative smiles suggest this is meant to be a hopeful ending. However, it is impossible to read this scene as happy. Ebony, like Alberta, has been shown to be abusive towards her children, hitting and shoving them, if not outright terrorizing them on alcoholic binges. Ebony’s behavior towards the children has been so egregious that The Deliverance was able to tease the question: is it demonic possession or is it more abuse? Once the film forgives Alberta, it does the same thing to Ebony. Now that she, like her mother, has found her way back to god, the physical and emotional violence is forgotten by both The Deliverance and Ebony’s children. The big questions and character arcs are dropped in favor of an easy ending. But this easy ending is unsatisfying. The audience was primed for a difficult conclusion. Juggling these complicated topics and dynamic characters lends to an incomplete finale. Taking a straightforward out feels incongruous with the tension and tone of the rest of the movie.

Every complex question the movie raises is thrown away in favor of tying up all the loose threads in one big, uncomplicated bow. Intergenerational abuse, guilty consciences, and religion are massive problems to tackle. These topics have been grappled with for as long as fiction has existed. Attempting to answer these questions in this universal and inoffensive manner leaves the ending weak. No sensible viewer expected The Deliverance to answer how a victim is meant to forgive an abuser who has already forgiven themselves. It’s an impossible question and one that has a different answer for every person. Considering The Deliverance was working with such tangled relationships and messy characters, the film should have given an equally gritty answer. Ebony could have decided to forgive Alberta, but The Deliverance had no right to absolve Alberta just because she went back to church.

