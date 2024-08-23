The Big Picture Andra Day plays a mother battling her past and demonic forces in an upcoming horror film.

Glenn Close shines as Day's chain-smoking Christian mother in The Deliverance.

Day and Close discuss the complex mother-daughter relationship in the film, emphasizing love and laughter off-camera.

When Andra Day effortlessly transformed into the iconic soul singer in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday, it was clear that the Emmy-award-winner’s artistry went beyond her sultry voice. She joins forces with Daniels once again for the upcoming horror film, The Deliverance. In the film, she stars as Ebony, a struggling single mother battling an addiction who then has to fight off paranormal elements on her own to save her family. Day’s mother is played by Glenn Close. The Deliverance is based on the real-life Ammons haunting case about a single mother, her mother, and children reporting experiencing detrimental paranormal events in Gary, Indiana. They aren't initially believed by police of Child Protective Services. Eventually, a local priest performs three exorcisms in the family home. But the events don't end until they move out of the house.

Close shines as Alberta, a no-nonsense newfound Christian who chain-smokes while undergoing cancer treatments and helping her daughter care for her three children. The mother-daughter pair have an unsettling past, and their relationship is contentious. Yet, there’s something beautiful under the chaos.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Day and Close spoke with Collider about the duality of filming a horror movie while enjoying their time together on set. They also discussed their preparation for the project.

Andra Day Says It Wasn’t Hard To Play a Dark Role in ‘The Deliverance’

Day stars as the film’s lead, Ebony, a mother haunted by an abusive past trying to raise her children and forgive her mother for her own discretion. As she works through her own trauma, she’s hit by a demonic force who takes interest in her youngest child. Many of her scenes are heavy. And while one would think it would be hard to shake off the burdens after filming, Day says she went into the film with a deep understanding.

“I shook it all after prayer. I'm a believer, and there was no way I was going to agree to doing this without having peace about it in my spirit for me,” she explained. “And so that was the big thing. I was reminded before going to set through prayer that these are things that we run from, and we hide from, and we try to act like don't exist, when in actuality we're not supposed to be afraid of them. If we're going to be light, we need to be light in dark places.”

The Mother-Daughter Relationship in ‘The Deliverance’ Is the Film’s Foundation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The dynamic between Ebony and Alberta is complex. While it’s clear there’s dissension, there’s also a great affinity for one another shown at certain moments in the film. Close and Day reveal that their time out of scene was filled with love and laughter, making it easier to film difficult scenes together. But it remains an important relationship to explore both on and off camera for people with similar dynamics.

“Alberta came from an abused place. People who have been abused usually become abusers, unless there is an intervention or unless they can get out of it,” she told us. “Alberta is trying to get out of it, and to help her daughter get out of it. It’s only when Ebony actually confronts the darkness and has the strength to fight it and to overcome it that something powerful happens.”

Unlike in the original story, the mother-daughter relationship is further tangled by race. With a white mother growing up in the inner city, Ebony's identity is even more torn. Daniels revealed in an interview with The Breakfast Club that the choice to make the mother-daughter interracial was intentional. It provides even more to unpack for the audience. He wanted them to question Alberta's choices and connect them more to Ebony's trauma. Still, there's a protectiveness, despite the relationship being dysfunctional, that Alberta and Ebony display for one another in the film.

Watch the full interview with Andra Day and Glenn Close above. The Deliverance is currently playing in select theaters. The film will be available to stream on Netflix beginning August 30.

