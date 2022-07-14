Netflix announced today that its upcoming horror movie The Deliverance has just added four new actors to its already star-studded slate of cast members. Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins are all set to star in the new Lee Daniels exorcism movie. Based on a true story, it centers around a woman who must fight for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence.

Epps, Singleton, Lawrence and Jenkins join previously announced cast members Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Hollday), Glenn Close (The Wife), Mo’Nique (Precious), Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Tasha Smith (Dolemite Is My Name). Their roles are still undisclosed. Two-time Academy Award nominee Daniels, who previously directed The Butler and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, also pens the script of The Deliverance. He co-writes it with David Coggeshall (Orphan: First Kill), Elijah Bynum (Paramount+’s One Dollar), and Thomas Westfall (Empire).

Based on a terrifying true story, the movie follows Latoya Ammons and her three children as they experience unexplained strange incidents in their home that grew progressively worse, with the children levitating, becoming violent with one another and speaking in growls and deep voices with no recollection afterward. The Police Department, Department of Child Services and the local church and hospital all became involved due to the possibility of the story being a hoax, though they ended up filing reports that took the supernatural occurrences seriously. Several of the professionals involved stated they witnessed many of the bizarre incidents.

RELATED: 'Prey for the Devil' Trailer: Jacqueline Byers Fends Off the Forces of Evil

Epps is best known for his work on long-running hit medical series House, M.D. Recently, he’s starred in USA thriller series Shooter and Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan. In his film career, Epps has recently stared in Netflix’s Fatal Afair and is also the lead in action thriller The Devil You Know. Demi Singleton started her career with a bang: After playing Margaret Johnson in gritty Epix series Godfather of Harlem, she got her breakout role as none other than legendary tennis superstar Serena Williams in Academy Award-nominated King Richard – a role for which she was nominated for several awards.

Miss Lawrence is a fashion queen and gender non-conforming individual who was in the cast of FOX series Star alongside Queen Latifah and Quincy Brown. Lawrence guest starred in shows like Empire and Pause With Sam Jay, and previously worked with Lee Daniels in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Last but not least, Anthony B. Jenkins makes his feature film debut with The Deliverance. The young star started his acting career with OWN’s David Makes Man and ever since then has had recurring roles in shows like Chicago Med and Roswell, New Mexico.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from The Deliverance, including expected release date and trailer.