Lee Daniels' supernatural horror film for Netflix, The Deliverance, has received mixed reviews. The film begins as an exploration of poverty and intergenerational trauma in the Jackson family before taking a nosedive into strange, narratively incoherent Christian propaganda as it becomes obvious some evil entity haunts their house. Andra Day stars as Ebony Jackson, the matriarch of the family and a struggling mother of three. And though Glenn Close gets the opportunity to say some wicked lines as Ebony's mother, Alberta, the film commits a cardinal sin in wasting the talents of Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, and Lawman: Bass Reeves' Demi Singleton. Despite the fact these two play Nate and Shante Jackson, the two older children of a dysfunctional family struggling in poverty and experiencing an infestation of demons, neither are given the opportunity to shine.

'The Deliverance' Abandons Nate And Shante

While The Deliverance sets up complicated dynamics between Ebony and her elder children, the film completely abandons both these characters. In lieu of a complex film about living in a toxic and impoverished family, we are given a proselytizing narrative that is worse than simply being propagandistic. It is also narratively incoherent and boring. The Deliverance implies a level of complexity between all the members of the Jackson family, but only the relationship between Ebony and her mother, Alberta, gets explored. Ebony's eldest son, Nate (McLaughlin), seems to take her alcoholism the hardest. He hides liquor and money from her, but the confrontation this causes is glossed over the moment it ends. What could have been a spectacular opportunity for Caleb McLaughlin to prove to the world that he is ready for the post-Stranger Things era of his career becomes a forgotten plot point. It isn't as though he's untalented and couldn't handle this much emotional weight — far from it! The little we do get to see of his performance is heartbreaking.

Unfortunately, Demi Singleton's Shante doesn't make it out much better. Shante is a bright young girl yearning for her absent father. She's also incredibly protective of both her brothers and defends Nate from his bullies. Like the other kids, she too is navigating a complex and difficult home life. Her mother has an alcohol-fueled fallout with a family friend at her birthday party — a party which she had to fight to have when the family experiences more financial strife. As she explicitly states in the film, she's tired of being poor and yet stuck in these trying circumstances. Like most teenage girls, she yearns for a normal, uncomplicated life but isn't granted that. And though Singleton isn't given much, she does a lot with the little material the film allocates to her. She is compelling as Shante and utterly disturbing in the collective 30 seconds we get to see of her possessed by demons.

Both the eldest children hold this dual simmering resentment and protective instinct for Ebony. When Mo'Nique's Cynthia Henry, a Child Protective Services worker asks them about mysterious bruises, they don't hesitate to protect their mother. Part of this is that some of the injuries they come to obtain over the course of the film are due to the malicious entities haunting their home. But the other, indisputable, part is that this denial has become routine for them. Both characters want desperately to leave. Nate saves money their father sends him and Shante texts their father asking when he'll return. And yet, when presented with the opportunity to out their mother as the abusive alcoholic she objectively is, they unite in doing everything they can to keep themselves from being taken away. At the core of these character dynamics is a realistic domestic struggle that The Deliverance isn't intellectually curious enough to explore. After the first act, both these characters essentially disappear from the narrative. The characters appear physically on-screen to demonstrate the ways the evil entities haunting their house are infecting their souls, but the actual complex people that are Nate and Shante are forgotten about entirely.

'The Deliverance' Wastes Interesting Plotlines to Focus on Christianity

What's most frustrating about the way film fails these actors is that horror is a fantastic space to explore extreme emotions and scenarios. Demonic possession films are the perfect opportunity to explore complex family dynamics. Demonic possessions can work as a metaphor for a number of familial issues. Like trauma, demons can haunt a space long after the terrible thing that attracted them is over. Like an alcoholic, a possessed person might appear to be completely different under the influence of a demonic entity. Demons don't just haunt space, they haunt people. Sometimes, a demon can be passed from one person to the next. The Deliverance touches on intergenerational trauma — Ebony at one point even responds to Alberta's judgment of her parenting with "Wonder where I learned that shit from, Ma?" but the moment it takes a nosedive into strange Christian propaganda it abandons any previous themes it might have begun to explore. The demons in The Deliverance don't stand for anything, which makes them a much weaker antagonist to face, because defeating them isn't a metaphor for defeating anything else. The demons are just demons.

A better film might have had the characters of Nate and Shante more present in the latter half to aid in the fight against these demonic entities. They are in a unique position to battle demons that stand for something. They are witnesses to their mother's problematic behavior, but also her protector. Exorcizing the demons could have been a metaphor for helping their mother overcome her alcoholism. As outside viewers of Ebony and Alberta's relationship, they could have had perspectives on the ways in which Alberta continues to hurt her daughter. If The Deliverance had gone that route, exorcizing the demons could have had a much deeper meaning than simply shoving in some pro-Christian rhetoric.

Both these kids are in extremely emotionally taxing circumstances even when their mother isn't physically abusing them. But the last we see of the Jackson family is everyone happy together in the car leaving Philly — a happiness that is narratively unearned. Not only do Nate and Shante's absence rob both these actors of the opportunity to really show their talent, but it's also emotionally unfulfilling for an audience who has been teased with two characters that both despise and love their mother more than anything; a conflict that is fascinating, but ultimately forgotten by the film.

