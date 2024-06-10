The Big Picture The Deliverance, a horror film on Netflix, features Andra Day as a struggling mother facing demonic possession in her new home.

The movie is loosely based on the true story of the Ammons family from Indiana, known for claiming their house was haunted by demons.

Andra Day, a Grammy-nominated singer, takes on the lead role in The Deliverance, directed by Lee Daniels with an ensemble cast.

The true story of a demonic possession will come home to roost in Netflix's upcoming horror film The Deliverance. The film is slated to be released in theaters and on streaming this coming August. Ahead of the project's debut, Netflix has revealed a first-look image from the film, which stars Andra Day as a mother grappling with the purported possession of her children.

The first-look image, provided by Netflix, shows Ebony Jackson (Day) sitting on the porch with two of her children. One of these kids, Ebony's boy, looks into the camera ominously, perhaps suggesting that there is a demon on the horizon. The Deliverance begins when Ebony, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start, according to a logline from Netflix. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Beyond Day, The Deliverance stars an ensemble cast of Glenn Close, Mo'Nique, Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and more.

The Deliverance is loosely based on the story of the Ammons, an Indiana family that claimed their house had been taken over by demons and hired a priest to perform exorcisms. The story gained widespread attention in 2014, and Netflix eventually purchased the film story rights. The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels, best known for his critically acclaimed dramas Precious and The Butler. Daniels directed from a script by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, and also produced the film with Pamela Oas Williams for Lee Daniels Entertainment alongside Tucker Tooley for Tucker Tooley Entertainment, and Todd Crites and Jackson Nguyen for Turn Left Productions.

'The Deliverance' Reunites Andra Day and Lee Daniels

While Day has the lead role in The Deliverance, she is best known for her award-winning career as a singer and songwriter. The 39-year-old released her debut album, Cheers to the Fall, in 2015, which went on to be nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammy Awards. Her second studio album was released earlier this year. However, this is not the first time that Day will be seen on-screen — or the first time that she has worked with Daniels.

Daniels and Day previously collaborated on the 2021 Hulu film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which saw Day portray the title role of the often-maligned singer. Day received widespread acclaim for the role, being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. Earlier this year, Day appeared in the independent film Exhibiting Forgiveness alongside Ellis-Taylor.

The Deliverance will be released in select theaters on August 16 and on Netflix on August 30. The film's first-look image can be seen above. The United States vs. Billie Holiday is streaming on Hulu now.

