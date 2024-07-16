The Big Picture Get ready for a spooky end of summer with Netflix's new movie The Deliverance featuring a powerful force of evil taking over a young boy.

The trailer introduces a talented cast including Andra Day and Mo'Nique as they race against time to save the possessed victim.

Directed by Lee Daniels, this horror film promises a fresh take on possession stories and will premiere on Netflix on August 30th.

Halloween might still be a few months away, but Netflix is getting ready to make the end of the summer scarier with a new trailer for The Deliverance. A powerful force of evil will take over the life of a young boy, and the next movie by Lee Daniels will center around the quest to free the victim. With sinister imagery that sets up the tone for the upcoming release, the trailer for The Deliverance makes it very clear that the movie will be different from what has been seen in the Exorcist stories. On August 30, a terrifying tale will make its way to Netflix.

The trailer for The Deliverance introduces Andra Day as Ebony, the mother of the victim who has been taken over by an unknown spirit. Ebony will do everything in her power to get her son back. This includes hiring Apostle Bernice James (Mo'Nique). The cast of the film will also include Glenn Close, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, as most characters attempt to find a way to bring the possessed person back from the spirit has sent him. Time is running out for the main characters of The Deliverance. An unknown number of lives hang in the balance in Lee Daniels' latest project.

The Deliverance will feature a very talented cast diving deep into the heart of the horror story. Mo'Nique will continue her recent return to the screen. The artist was seen in a few episodes of Black Mafia Family. But after also starring in The Reading, the upcoming movie by Lee Daniels will allow Mo'Nique to show her talent for horror stories, in a narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Caleb McLaughling will continue his working relationship with Netflix. The actor will reprise his role as Lucas Sinclair from Stranger Things after starring in The Deliverance.

'The Deliverance' Was Directed by Lee Daniels

More than a decade after Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels worked on the incredibly successful Precious, the duo is back to give horror a new name with The Deliverance. The filmmaker has been mostly busy as a producer over the last few years. But Daniels is ready to sit behind the camera after directing The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The screenplay for The Deliverance was written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, after the first of these screenwriters was involved in projects such as Orphan: First Kill and The Family Plan.

You can check out the trailer for The Deliverance above, before the movie premieres on Netflix on August 30.