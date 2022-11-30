This January, the dentist will be coming to you. Today, it has been announced that the 1996 horror-slasher The Dentist and its 1998 sequel will be released on Blu-ray and Digital for the first time! Fans can get their hands on “The Dentist Collection”, which includes the two films and a collection of special features, on January 24.

1996’s The Dentist followed Dr. Alan Feinstone (Corbin Bernsen), a successful dentist who seems to have everything. However, his life comes crashing down when he discovers his wife is having an affair with the pool boy. The Dentist, driven insane by the discovery, embarks on a rampage that targets his wife, the pool boy, and his patients. The sequel, The Dentist 2, sees Bernsen return as the dentist. The film follows him as he escapes a “maximum-security mental hospital” and hides in a small town under a fake name. He soon takes up a job as the town’s dentist and begins a new murderous rampage.

Both films star Bernsen as the title character. He is likely best known for his other roles in films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Major League, as well as the hit series Psych. Brian Yuzna was also involved in making the two films, serving as the director of both. His other horror directing credits include Return of the Living Dead III and Progeny. Additionally, the first film features three-time Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo in one of his earliest film roles.

When purchasing the collection, fans will not only get the two films on Blu-ray for the first time ever but also special features! The new release includes audio commentary from Yuzna, as well as interviews with members of the cast and crew. Check out all the special features included for each film in the “The Dentist Collection” below:

THE DENTIST:

Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante Isolated Score Selections & Audio Interviews with Composer Alan Howarth and Director of Photography Levie Isaacks “The Doctor Is Insane” – An Interview with Actor Corbin Bernsen “Medical Malpractice” – An Interview with Cowriter Dennis Paoli “Mouths of Madness” - Interviews with Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante and Makeup Effects Artist J.M. Logan Trailer Still Gallery

THE DENTIST 2:

Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante Isolated Score Selections & Audio Interviews with Composer Alan Howarth and Editor Christopher Roth “Jamie’s New Neighbor” – An Interview with Actress Jillian McWhirter “A Tale of Two Dentists” – An Interview with Producer Pierre David Mouths of Madness: The Dentist 2 - Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante and Make-up Effects Artist J.M. Logan Trailer Still Gallery

“The Dentist Collection” goes on sale on January 24. Check out the trailer for the first film below: