Brian Yuzna is something of a B-horror legend, having produced certified cult classics like Re-Animator and From Beyond, and directing the body horror masterpiece Society. Yuzna’s best works have all been in collaboration with another horror legend, Stuart Gordon, and the pair would reunite once again in 1996 for a squirm-inducing slasher. The Dentist stars Corbin Bernsen as the titular dentist, a villain that we can all be afraid of. Even the best visits to the dentist are often uncomfortable, but Yuzna and Gordon make the whole affair into a total nightmare. Lead by a great performance from Bernsen, and featuring appearances by the likes of Ken Foree and a young Mark Ruffalo, The Dentist is a fun B-horror slasher that is sure to inspire new phobias this Halloween.

Corbin Bernsen is Having a Rough Day in ‘The Dentist’

Corbin Bernsen plays Dr. Alan Feinstone, a very successful dentist living in Los Angeles. Feinstone seems like he has it all, but he is plagued by an obsessive desire for perfection and cleanliness, and on top of that, his wife Brooke (Linda Hoffman) happens to be cheating on him with the pool cleaner (Michael Stadvec). Alan finds out about her dalliance — on their anniversary, no less — causing the already on-edge dentist to totally lose it. That’s all the setup needed for this slasher romp, with the rest of the movie being a portrait of a man gone mad. Only this mad man wields nitrous oxide and a drill. Yuzna gives viewers exactly what his simplistic title promises, and it is just as uncomfortable as you might expect. Botched dental surgery, unnecessary teeth-pulling, and dental torture are just some of the horrifying wonders in this medical nightmare.

Why ‘The Dentist’ Makes Us So Uncomfortable

Nobody likes going to the dentist, especially to get anything more intrusive than a teeth-cleaning. The reason The Dentist makes everybody squirm in their seat is because it is a fear that almost everyone can understand. Most people will never get stranded on a nuclear test site, or accidentally buy a haunted house, but almost everyone has been uncomfortable in a dentist’s chair. When Dr. Feinstone drills a tooth until it is utterly destroyed, the soundtrack squeaks with the sound of the drill, and the close-up shots show sharp medical tools in sensitive places. The familiarity of it all is absolutely cringe-inducing. There is also that terrifying factor of being violated by a trusted professional, holding an immense amount of power over people’s bodies and privacy. It is a concept that Brian Yuzna handles in a way that is markedly different from his usual fare, but that is no less terrifying than a cosmic monster.

While The Dentist may be a B-horror with a pencil-thin budget (estimated at a mere $700,000), the earnestness of its production really shines through. In the Vestron Blu-ray release commentary track, Yuzna remarks that the budget was so low that he had to contribute his own car to production, and purchase props on his own credit card to be returned after shooting. The effects crew constructed a giant mouth for the closeup shots, but they only had enough money for one, forcing them to rebuild and reuse the prop for the whole movie. But despite these obstacles, The Dentist benefits greatly from its experienced director and talented actors. Yuzna moved away from his dark and gritty milieu into a bright, sterile, almost asylum-like setting, which allowed for the darkness to come from Bernsen instead. Bernsen lends a believable sort of controlled lunacy to his character, with even a bit of relatability in his response to infidelity. Combine that with Yuzna’s already proven ability with effects and horror stories, and what results is a fun, scary little movie with a ton of heart.

The Dentist is not the most original idea in the horror canon, but it is certainly a scary one. Brian Yuzna and Stuart Gordon play on a common discomfort and turn it into a full-blown phobia, complete with stomach-turning visuals, of course. Corbin Bernsen gives a surprisingly balanced and believable performance for the film's pedigree, with that signature deep character-writing by Stuart Gordon and others. It is a movie that defies a truly shoestring budget to deliver a super memorable, fun cult classic horror. The Dentist is an easy addition to any slasher fan’s library, but maybe not before a regular teeth-cleaning!

The Dentist Release Date June 7, 1996 Director Brian Yuzna Cast Corbin Bernsen , Linda Hoffman , Michael Stadvec , Ken Foree , Tony Noakes , Molly Hagan , Patty Toy , Jan Hoag , Virginya Keehne , Earl Boen , Christa Sauls , Mark Ruffalo , Lise Simms , Joanne Baron , Christopher Kriesa , Sal Viscuso , Betsy Monroe , Brian Yuzna , Brian McLaughlin Runtime 92 minutes Expand

