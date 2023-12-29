The Departed was a major film within director Martin Scorsese's career. A clever reimagining of the action film Infernal Affairs, The Departed changed the setting to modern-day Boston. The film finally earned Scorsese the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, which he had deserved for quite some time; it also became Scorsese's highest-grossing film until it was passed by The Wolf of Wall Street a few years later.

Like many of Scorsese's films, The Departed has a fantastic ensemble of some of the best actors of their generation. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon, the film features some of the most memorable and ruthless characters in any Scorsese movie. As a classic crime drama, The Departed's main players range from simple pawns to those with real power in both the law and organized crime.

Arnold French is one of the key advisors to the veteran gangster Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Although French is keen to suspect that Billy Costigan (DiCaprio) is actually a double agent working with the cops, his suspicions are ultimately ignored by his allies. Despite the menacing presence that Winstone brings to the screen, French actually doesn't change the plot of The Departed in any significant way. He's ultimately just a pawn in a larger chess match; however, Winstone does deserve some credit for adding a sense of dark humor to the film.

The Departed is among the best and most rewatchable crime thrillers because of its insightful analysis of what defines criminality. Frank remarks early on that the differences between cops and criminals are minimal. Although Arnold is unflinchingly loyal to Frank, he doesn't realize that his employer is secretly an informant. Despite his incredible strength and prowess, Arnold does not have the ambition to be a leader in his own right.

Dr. Madolyn Madden (Vera Farmiga) is one of the few female characters in The Departed, and unfortunately, her screen time is rather limited. Madolyn serves as the appointed psychiatrist to both Billy and Colin Sullivan (Damon) and finds herself caught in a love triangle with the two double agents. Madolyn's decisions have an impact on both Billy and Colin and force them to consider what their futures could look like if they chose to leave the life of crime behind. That being said, the romantic storylines are among the least interesting aspects of the film.

Although Madolyn's actions have little consequences in the investigation into Frank's criminality, her decisions hold emotional weight. Both Colin and Billy fight for Madolyn's affection as they seek a relatively "normal" life when they will no longer have to lie about their identities. And while Colin and Billy ultimately become mortal enemies, Madolyn realizes the two aren't as different as they may seem. They're both trying to prove themselves within a system that will ultimately take them for granted.

Captain Charlie Queenan (Martin Sheen) has a very important role in setting up the plot of The Departed. Alongside Staff Sergeant Dignam (Mark Wahlberg), Queenan sends Billy undercover to inform Frank. Queenan takes a more level-headed approach to the undercover operation compared to his partner, as Dignam seems to do nothing but scream profanities. Although Sheen delivers a very nuanced performance, Queenan has little impact on the ending of The Departed, as he dies midway through. However, Queenan's death adds more pressure to the situation, turning The Departed into one of Scorsese's most emotional films.

Although Queenan is instrumental in setting up the plan that leads to Frank's downfall, he holds little actual power within the police investigation. It's Dignam who makes most of the key decisions, and Billy who gathers the information necessary for the cops to pursue their investigation. It's noted that Queenan began his operation with Billy after years of trying to catch Frank; although he spent a lifetime in service to the police department, he sadly does not live to see his success.

Captain George Ellerby (Alec Baldwin) may hold a high rank in the Boston Police Department but actually knows very little about the latent war between double agents that has been going on behind closed doors. Ellerby's goal is to bring Frank to justice, but he remains blind to the traitorous words of Sullivan. Ellerby also makes the mistake of suspending Dignam, which gives Colin more leverage as he closes in on Billy. Perhaps if Ellerby had been aware of both double agents' identities, he could have uncovered the conspiracy at an earlier date.

Although his lack of foresight regarding Sullivan suggests he does not know the men in his ranks as much as he professes, Ellerby successfully leads the raid that brings Frank's forces to justice. Ellerby wrangles the competing personalities within the police department together and gets them to work as a strong unit. It's also notable that Ellerby is one of the few characters that survives; should The Departed ever spawn a sequel, Ellerby could be one of the primary characters.

Billy has an interesting backstory; his family's connection with organized crime allows him to seamlessly slip into Frank's inner circle. Initially, Billy seems to have the entire situation figured out, as he correctly identifies Colin as the traitor and prepares to bring him to justice. Billy's mistake is not realizing that Frank has another double agent, Trooper Barrigan (James Badge Dale), working in the same unit. Despite Leonardo DiCaprio's reliably great performance, he was overlooked in the Best Actor category by the Academy Awards; instead, he received a nod for his work in the film Blood Diamond the same year.

Billy is among the most fascinating characters in The Departed because he doesn't truly belong on either side of the law. While his techniques of achieving justice are a bit unorthodox compared to the other members of the police department, he understands that he has no place working alongside Frank either. Although he is one of the smarter characters and unravels Colin's betrayal before anyone else does, Billy is ultimately powerless to save himself once his status as an informal comes to light.

Matt Damon is such an inherently likable actor that seeing him play a truly villainous character may have caught audiences off guard. Sullivan is great at seeming innocent, deceiving the other cops and secretly passing along information to Frank. Despite his manipulative nature, Colin is ultimately a coward; his traitorous ways are nearly uncovered by Billy until Frank's double agent, Barrigan, comes to rescue him. Although Colin thinks that he escaped without paying the consequences for his actions, he's ultimately killed by an enraged Dignam in his apartment.

Colin is one of the most powerful characters in The Departed because he brilliantly masks his betrayal. By obtaining a position of seniority within the police department, Colin passes along critical information to Frank that allows the criminals to be one step ahead of the cops. Colin is one of the few characters who can actually stand up to Frank and ultimately proves that he no longer needs to rely on him.

Despite all the great performances in The Departed, Mark Wahlberg was the only actor in the film who received an Academy Award nomination for his work. It's easy to see why; Dignam is simply a hilarious character that adds a much-needed sense of humor to a very disturbing film. Although his profane nature causes some headaches for the Boston Police Department, Dignam ultimately proves to be the film's cleverest character when he tracks down Colin.

Dignam's inherent suspicions about the other characters' loyalties make him cynical, but his refusal to believe in the goodness of others gives him an edge in uncovering the traitors. He holds a unique role within the police department and is privy to knowledge that Ellerby isn't aware of. Dignam's anger makes it difficult for him to form relationships with his allies, but he still shows more foresight into the consequences of the investigation than anyone else in the film. In some ways, Dignam is the most powerful character in The Departed, showing enough intelligence and resistance to survive the chaos that engulfed both the police and the criminal underworld.

Jack Nicholson had given so many great performances before The Departed that he had already reached "legendary" status. However, his work in The Departed served as yet another reminder as to why he is one of the greatest actors of all time. Both hilarious and menacing, Frank Costello owns every scene that he is in. The Departed starts on such an exciting note because of the incredible monologue that Nicholson delivers. Although Frank pays the price for his overconfidence, the film wouldn't be the same without him.

Frank is the puppet master pulling the strings in The Departed; everyone dances to his tune, whether they know it or not. The story rests on the assumption that Frank has changed the status quo of Boston's criminal underworld and has amassed so much power that he needs to be taken down. The Departed drew from the real story of criminal Whitey Bulger to create Frank, a legendary cinematic villain in his own right.

