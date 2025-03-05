After many decades of making all-time great masterpieces, Martin Scorsese finally won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for The Departed, the Boston-set crime drama that was loosely inspired by the Infernal Affairs trilogy. While some filmmakers win their Oscars as “career trophies” that essentially honor the work they did over the course of their entire filmographies, Scorsese completely deserved to win for The Departed, as it is one of the most nail biting, exciting crime epics of the 21st century. The Departed earned a great deal of acclaim for its amazing ensemble cast, with Martin Sheen delivering a terrific performance as the no-nonsense Boston Police Captain Queenan. However, Sheen’s casting in The Departed was a last-minute addition when Gerard McSorley was forced to drop out.

Martin Sheen Replaced Gerard McSorley in ‘The Departed'