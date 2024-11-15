Martin Scorsese is among the most legendary directors of all time, and last year's Killers of the Flower Moon showed that he still hasn't lost his touch after all these years. It's surprising that, out of Scorsese's acclaimed portfolio of narrative films, The Departed is the only one for which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave him Best Director and Best Picture awards because the recognition was a long time coming. Though it might not have Raging Bull's power, there's no denying that The Departed is one of Scorsese's most entertaining and quotable movies.

Although a loose remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs, many things are different about Scorsese's version: the direction, the setting, the music, and definitely the dialogue. Scorsese's trademarks (at least the ones found in his mobster movies) all come through well in The Departed's dialogue and voice-over: the quick pace, the swearing, the overconfidence of certain characters, the humor, and even the violence. Breaking down which lines are better than others becomes a matter of taste to some extent. Still, the best quotes from The Departed employ words, imagery, and the actors' memorable performances to set the film's light yet violent atmosphere, distill what makes a character compelling, convey the film's themes, and even make us laugh the hardest.

10 "We all are; act accordingly."

Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson)

Exiting a bar, mob boss Frank Costello sees a man and loudly asks, "Who let this IRA motherf***er in my bar?" The man looks at him, Frank laughs that classic Jack Nicholson laugh, and then says he's just kidding and asks how the man's mother is. The man says, "She's on her way out," and, without missing a beat, Costello responds with, "We all are; act accordingly" as he walks away. Not a time-waster, this guy. Also, wow; what a dismissive reply to someone telling you his mother's on death's door.

This works as an effective foreshadowing of Costello's fate, but mostly, it's just another one of those brief moments where Nicholson gets to work his magic and show just how devoid of regular human emotion his character is. Genuinely asking how someone's mother is can make a character look nice, but some guys just ask the question without actually caring about the answer. Costello is definitely one of those guys, and his relentless attitude of kill or be killed comes through here.

9 "Sorry I gave the last minute, but things leak [...] Go f**k yourself."

Captain Ellerby (Alec Baldwin)

At the end of a meeting in which he deliberately grabs himself in front of everyone, Captain Ellerby (Alec Baldwin) goes over to Sergeant Sullivan (Matt Damon) to explain why they've been assigned this job. To truly capture the cocaine-pace of Baldwin's hilarious delivery, one must use precious little punctuation: "Sorry I gave the last minute, but things leak. This lead came from Queenan's undercover guy, I'm gonna have a smoke right now, you wanna have a smoke, you don't smoke do you right, what are you one of those fitness freaks, huh? Go f**k yourself."

And then he just walks away! Sullivan doesn't even get a word in. This movie could have been a full-blown comedy if it had wanted to be, as characters like Captain Ellerby make perfectly clear. Lines like this are bound to make the audience laugh out loud at what is technically a serious situation. Props to Baldwin for that delivery, too, helping the film hardly feel like its runtime.

8 "Well I'm the guy that tells you there are guys you can hit, and there's guys you can't. Now, that's not quite a guy you can't hit, but it's almost a guy you can't hit."

Arnold "Frenchie" French (Ray Winstone)

Despite its violence and thriller-like pace, The Departed is one of the funniest mobster movies out there, thanks to lines from characters both major and minor. As Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) starts beating up a gangster in a bar, Frenchie (Ray Winstone) pulls him off and asks Billy if he knows him. When Billy says no, Frenchie explains the situation: "Well, I'm the guy that tells you there are guys you can hit, and there's guys you can't. Now, that's not quite a guy you can't hit, but it's almost a guy you can't hit." The moral of the story: don't hit him.

His tone is dead serious yet the blues playing in the bar and Frenchie's need to explain why Billy is getting off with a warning make this a funny spin on the gangster bar-fight trope. We don't even learn that guy's name, nor do we learn Frenchie's. For now, they're just generic mobsters who are classified by whether or not you can hit them—a comically useful way to think of the gangster hierarchy.

7 "Yes, those. I don't know what they are, you don't know what they are. Who gives a f**k?"

Captain Ellerby (Alec Baldwin)

Pretty much every time that Captain Ellerby shows up, he's bound to be funny. His speech about why it's important for a man to get married while at the driving range is well beloved, but arguably better is when he begins a meeting in which he tells everyone about a sudden opportunity to catch Costello: "Put target is a major transaction of microprocessors. Yes, those. I don't know what they are, you don't know what they are. Who gives a f**k?"

It almost feels like Scorsese is going meta with this explanation, making these micro-processors one of the least explored movie MacGuffins of all time.

The way he just blows past how confusing these micro-processors are makes it clear that the movie doesn't care and knows the audience doesn't care about what they do or how they work. They're going after the bad guys; that's all you need to know. It almost feels like Scorsese is going meta with this explanation, making these micro-processors one of the least explored movie MacGuffins of all time. However, the film's humorously irreverent attitude towards them also makes them rank among the greatest MacGuffins in movies, too.

6 "That's one thing I figured out about myself in prison: my hand does not shake."

William Costigan Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio)

Billy goes through a lot in The Departed. He gets told that he's never going to be a true Massachusetts state police officer, has to go to prison to convince the mafia that he's not a real cop, and works undercover for over a year as an employee of Frank Costello—which puts him in traumatizing situations and makes him constantly fear for his life. When telling the psych (Vera Farmiga) about his experiences, he talks about the difference between how nervous he feels and how he looks: "You sit there with a mass murderer. A mass murderer. Your heart rate is jacked. Your hand...steady."

All it takes is one example of Frenchie killing a guy right in front of Billy to set up this quote. When Billy says his heart rate is "jacked," we can only imagine. The juxtaposition between his invisible torment and apparent calmness is key to his character, too, underscored by DiCaprio holding out his hand to demonstrate. This guy is tough, but it's clear that his undercover work is getting to him.

5 "No one gives it to you; you have to take it."

Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson)

Boston mafia ringleader Frank Costello is one of Jack Nicholson's greatest supporting performances. Case in point: it takes a very short amount of time to understand Costello's mindset, sadistic sense of humor, racism, and ruthlessness—and his voice practically does all the work on its own. His voice-over at the beginning of the film does not keep up throughout the rest of the movie, as he's not the main character, but it sure feels like he rules over the story during this introduction. One of the most telling quotes from this section is when he says: "No one gives it to you; you have to take it."

It's as simple (and true) as that. Of course, Costello says this after talking about what he has against Black Bostonians, and it's interesting that Scorsese plays The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" during this voice-over. The anti-war song clashes with what appears to be the human manifestation of violence and bigotry, and the shot of Costello walking in the darkness underscores that point. Altogether, this is one of the most effective intros to a mob villain you can find.

4 "How f***ed up are you?"

Sergeant Dignam (Mark Wahlberg)

Thanks to Mark Wahlberg's Oscar-nominated performance, Staff Sergeant Dignam always looks like he's ready to kick someone's butt, and his words are just as harsh. During Billy's very first meeting with his bosses, Dignam makes it clear as day that he doesn't trust Billy. He goes over how every member of Billy's family was a criminal except for his old man (a baggage handler from Southie), showing how his family's reputation already precedes him in Boston.

Staff Sergeant Dignam always looks like he's ready to kick someone's butt, and his words are just as harsh.

At one point during this interrogation, Dignam has both hands on his hips and bluntly says to the recruit, "I got a question: How f***ed up are you?" This straight-to-the-point line sums up Dignam's demeanor, but it also does an excellent job of showing that William Costigan Jr. is already a character who struggles with identity; he's supposed to be a crook; even the cops think so. The answer to Dignam's question is that Billy's not nearly as troubled as he will be, highlighting a conflict that helps make this one of the best undercover cop movies ever made.

3 "Just f***in' kill me."

Staff Sergeant Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon)

In the movie's climax, Billy's got Staff Sergeant Sullivan handcuffed and heading down the elevator. At first, Sullivan is still acting cocky and loudly denying the allegations of working with Costello, but as he watches the floor number decrease, the expression on his face changes. Out of the blue, Sullivan says, "Just f***in' kill me," as if he knows it's over and just wants to be done with it. Sullivan repeats himself, but this time, it sounds like he's on the verge of crying.

The quote signals a power shift. When they were on the roof, Trooper Brown (Anthony Anderson) had a gun pointed at Billy while Sergeant Sullivan was adamantly denying everything. When the elevator closed, Brown almost looked like he believed Sullivan could be guilty. Then, in the elevator silence, Sullivan finally realizes he's screwed. The desperation in his voice shows just how much of a coward he really is, a side of him audiences had yet to see. It's immensely satisfying to watch, as well as an excellent set-up for the plot-twist awaiting them on the ground floor.

2 "He's a cop."

Delahunt (Mark Rolston)

Delahunt (Mark Rolston) and another guy are people-watching on the sidewalk. Delahunt points out a stranger across the street who probably has no idea who they are: "Not paying attention to us. He's a cop." It's a simple rule, so they joke that everyone they see who doesn't pay attention to them is a cop. The way Scorsese shoots these two talking from afar as if we're just looking at two strangers across the street (as they are), helps make The Departed possibly the best Scorsese movie of the 2000s.

One word: paranoia. Not just Billy's, either: everyone's. There are parts when the other criminals talk about who the rat might be, but the audience often sees it from Billy's perspective. In this scene, however, we see the perspective of a few other characters who are so minor that they represent the rest. Though Delahunt makes light of it, the scene's tone itself is serious, truly immersing the audience in the mindset of someone who's constantly looking out for traitors. Sums up the whole movie, really.

1 "I don't want to be a product of my environment; I want my environment to be a product of me."

Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson)

What would this film be without Jack Nicholson? The first words spoken in The Departed are his, and one can tell just from hearing them that they're his for a reason: "I don't want to be a product of my environment; I want my environment to be a product of me." There is no music or any image of Costello. As we witness documentary footage of street fights and riots in Boston, it feels like these words are coming from a man who once responded to and now causes such widespread violence throughout the city.

Frank Costello is easily one of the most quotable Scorsese film characters, and the opening of the movie concisely conveys his level of power. The ego of someone who wants everything around him to be a product of him is at a dangerously high level, and the respect this guy commands is made clear by the notably serious tone. The story's themes of power, crime, ambition, identity, and understanding where you're from are condensed into these two sentences, making this possibly the strongest quote in The Departed.

