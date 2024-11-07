With the weather cooling down in certain parts of the world and that weird space between spooky season and the holidays forcing you to question what kind of entertainment you should be taking in, Peacock is inviting subscribers to tune in for a gangster crime thriller that will have you questioning everything you know. Martin Scorsese knows a thing or two about crafting a perfect crime epic that’s not only held together by an engaging storyline and characters but also has a stacked cast of top-tier names to really drive the drama home. For proof of this, you needn’t look further than titles like Goodfellas and Gangs of New York. But, if you did need to look further at this one, may we please turn your attention to Scorsese’s 2006 award favorite, The Departed. With a killer cast that includes the likes of Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, the movie is the perfect filler for the post-scary pre-holiday vibes that you’re after.

Just like he did with other projects like Goodfellas and The Last Temptation of Christ, the award-winning filmmaker garnered inspiration from an outside source for the plot of The Departed. Along with serving as a remake of the Andrew Lau and Alan Mak-helmed Internal Affairs, the gangster flick also tapped into history for some of its character building, turning to the unbelievable story of the Boston Winter Hill Gang to inspire its main characters.

Set in Boston, The Departed introduces audiences to Nicholson’s Frank Costello, a cutthroat Irish mob boss who is looking to gain some intel on the enemy - the Massachusetts State Police. For this, he sends his most trusted associate, Damon’s Colin Sullivan, who infiltrates the police department, posing as one of their own. But the cops are one step ahead of Costello, having already put their own mole among his ranks, DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan. Once it becomes known that there’s a spy on both sides, Colin and Billy work tirelessly to uncover the other’s identity before it’s too late.

Another Stacked Scorsese Production

As if Scorsese’s personal holy trinity of DiCaprio, Damon, and Nicholson weren’t enough for the star-packed movie, the director went above and beyond with his ensemble. Included in the rest of the lineup are names including Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, James Badge Dale, Ray Winstone, and Martin Sheen.

Interested parties can head over to Peacock to stream The Departed, where it’s currently sitting on the platform’s Top 10.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Cops or criminals. When you're facing a loaded gun, what's the difference? Website http://www.thedeparted.com/ Expand

