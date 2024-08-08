The Big Picture Netflix's Castlevania creators dive into the audio drama format with their new podcast, The Department of Midnight.

Following a troubled researcher, the supernatural thriller explores dark matter experiments and their consequences.

Featuring a star-studded cast, the debut podcast aims to deliver high-quality scripted audio content.

The creators behind Netflix's hit video game adaptation Castlevania are taking their talents to the audio drama format with a new podcast titled The Department of Midnight. Producers Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde, the latter of whom also served as co-showrunner on the Netflix series and the showrunner on its follow-up, Castlevania: Nocturne, recently launched their new podcast studio, The Bellport Theater On The Air, and the supernatural thriller will be their debut release. To celebrate the audio drama's launch on August 20, Collider is excited to exclusively share the official trailer showing off the talented cast and teasing a twisted mystery ahead.

Hailing from Castlevania mastermind and Iron Man 3 inspiration Warren Ellis, The Department of Midnight primarily follows Dr. John Carnack (James Callis), a troubled researcher whose disastrous experiments with dark matter led to tragedy and spurred him to join the titular organization to seek redemption. Now an investigator of the same dangerous work he once conducted, he seeks to prevent further ruin, though he soon notices a pattern that all points back to him. The harm in these experiments stems back to a scientific theory that dark matter is information. Awakening this fifth form of matter through tests, however, can unleash dark things upon the world that should not be let out.

In the trailer, snippets of Carnack's efforts are heard as he tries desperately to stop various experimenters from moving forward. Though he doesn't detail the bad things that await, the consequences are teased with roars and panicking from those who try to escape whatever horrors the matter has unleashed. These researchers aren't making John's job any easier, either. One speaker insists that dark matter is humanity's way of communicating with the devil, while another believes it's the key to answering the truths of reality and is fed up with others trying to tell her how to conduct her work. All the while, John is seemingly haunted by what happened at Wardenclyffe, presumably where he experienced tragedy as a consequence of playing with dark matter, as other researchers and investigators taunt and question him about what happened on that fateful day.

'The Department of Midnight' Features a Star-Studded Cast

While The Department of Midnight reunites many of the minds behind Castlevania, it also features a few returning cast members as well. The biggest among those is Callis, who starred as the iconic dhampir son of Dracula, Alucard, in the original series and is due to return for Nocturne's second season following his appearance in the Season 1 finale. Gildart Jackson, who played Isaac's (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) night creature companion Flyseyes, also reunites with Ellis, Seibert, and Kolde for the audio drama. Starring alongside them is some serious star power, with Mike Flanagan favorite Carla Gugino and Longlegs star Alicia Witt playing major roles alongside Nolan North, Adrianne Palicki, and Brett Dalton.

Seibert and Kolde have big plans for where to take The Bellport Theater On The Air after their debut show, aiming to deliver high-quality scripted audio content, particularly in the supernatural thriller realm. Both have long track records of success, with Kolde earning an Emmy as an Adventure Time producer alongside Seibert, who has also been at the helm for animated gems like The Fairly OddParents and Johnny Test and has been an executive producer of many of Sony's biggest game franchises, from Uncharted to God of War. Kolde is confident that The Department of Midnight will be a strong start to their next big venture together, saying:

“Audiences continue to crave new and exciting mystery and horror stories. The storytelling genius of Warren Ellis combined with a dream cast is what makes The Department of Midnight a 'must-listen' series that will keep listeners coming back for more each week. We’re thrilled to kick off the debut of our podcast studio, The Bellport Theater On The Air, with next-level content like The Department of Midnight,”

The Department of Midnight will premiere on August 20 and will be available on all major podcasting platforms. Visit the official website for more information and check out the trailer in the player above. In the meantime, Castlevania is available to watch on Netflix.

Image via The Bellport Theater On The Air

Watch on Netflix