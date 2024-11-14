Direct sequels are often poorly received for cheapening the impact of a great, original ending. Neil Marshall’s 2005 hit, The Descent, had two different endings. The American version of the film clips one minute from the final sequence, ending on Sarah’s escape, whereas the full cut reveals Sarah never escapes the cave. American audiences found the unedited ending too bleak. Despite an initial push-back, The Descent’s hopeless finale has become the stuff of legend among horror fans. Jon Harris’s direct sequel, The Descent Part 2, picks up where the edited ending left off. The traumatized Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) wakes up in a hospital without memory of what happened and immediately falls under Sheriff Vaines' (Gavan O'Herlihy) suspicion.

Vaines proves to be a walking obstacle for not only Sarah but the movie itself. He goes against doctors and his own colleague, Rios (Krysten Cummings), by taking Sarah from the hospital by force, to guide them to the supposed crime scene where her dead friends will be found. As frustrating as Vaines’ scenes are, he saves the film with his death scene. His death is so gruesome, yet it is a stand-up-and-cheer moment. The Descent Part 2 is all over the place and certainly blunts the impact of its predecessor's gut-punch ending, but Sheriff Vaines' death makes for a great kill scene. More than a gnarly ending for an annoying character, Vaines' death has the unexpected consequence of resolving the emotional conflict that has been driving both films. He dies for a good cause!

Sheriff Vaines Gets What He Deserves in This Brutal Death Scene

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment UK

Sheriff Vaines is not an endearing character. Vaines’ actions consistently put the group in danger. By the time he handcuffs himself to Sarah, sneering that she won’t abandon him like she abandoned Juno (Natalie Mendoza), the audience is fuming. It is not the handcuffing that pisses the viewer off, it's the callous comment. He is the reason they are trapped in the cave, but he continues to treat Sarah as a criminal. The script is aware of how odious Vaines is, immediately punishing him after he reaches the height of his hubris. He loses his footing and is hanging over a sheer drop, putting his entire body weight on Sarah's wrist, when two crawlers come scaling the cave wall towards him. The tension is unbearable, but there's really only one solution...

Juno ordering Rios to cut his arm off is the movie winking at the audience. Rios could have tried cutting the chain of the handcuffs, but her only tool is a jagged ice ax, and so instead there is a drawn-out sequence of her hacking at Vaines' wrist. The ice ax is so inefficient for the job it is almost laughable, and with the sound effects for the blood splatter and chopping turned up for maximum impact, the scene has a darkly comedic tone. While this must be an excruciatingly painful and drawn-out way to die, The Descent Part 2 never lets the viewer feel bad for Vaines. Sarah's pained cries as Vaines' weight drags her down run throughout the entire scene. Her agony and fear frame her as the victim, redirecting the audience's sympathies away from Vaines and onto Sarah, instead.

Horror movies often feature “morality torture.” Characters deemed morally corrupt get drawn out, over-the-top death scenes. Sometimes, those characters are punished for having sex. Other times, they are Sheriff Vaines. It takes Rios several swings of the ax to sever Vaines’ arm, and The Descent Part 2 lets the viewer feel each one. Frequent cuts between the ax and the two crawlers racing towards Vaines, combined with Sarah’s screams, keep the suspense high. When Rios finally succeeds, Sarah is saved while Vaines falls into the abyss, to die on impact if he's lucky or be eaten alive if he's not. After the raw gore of the amputation, being devoured by the crawlers would feel like overkill for a different character, but Vaines was the perfect candidate for this ghastly death. The audience suffered his suspicions of Sarah and his obnoxious remarks for nearly the whole movie. There is a gleefulness in watching him get his comeuppance.

The Best Death in ‘The Descent Part 2’ Brings These Two Characters Back Together

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment UK

Since the beginning of The Descent, there has been compelling drama between Sarah and Juno. Juno’s guilt over her affair with Sarah’s husband drove her to bring the women to an uncharted cave system. Sarah’s rage over Juno’s betrayal contributed to her leaving her behind. Tensions are high between them until Sheriff Vaines unintentionally brings them back together. Juno has been outwardly hostile to Sarah, but when she sees her bound to Vaines and crying out, it is Juno who orders Rios to cut his arm. Seeing Sarah in genuine peril reminds Juno of how much she loves Sarah, with the dual impact of reminding the audience of how beautiful their friendship was prior to the reveal of the affair. Juno takes care of Sarah throughout the first film, and now, when she is in danger, she falls back into that sisterly role and saves Sarah.

The Descent films are grim, with the gore, the creature horror, the claustrophobia, and the bleak endings. The Juno/Sarah relationship is irrevocably stained by the affair, but is ultimately the bright spot in the franchise. Allowing space for their reconciliation gives The Descent Part 2 a chance to elevate itself closer to the emotional maturity of The Descent. Vaines’ death appeals to viewers not just because of their thirst for bloody justice, but because he serves as the catalyst to mend the relationship that has been at the heart of both films.

