Fans have a new look at director Phillip Noyce's upcoming thriller The Desperate Hour, with a new trailer from Vertical Entertainment. In the film, recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) is doing her best to restore normalcy to the lives of her young daughter and teenage son in their small town. As she's on a jog in the woods, she finds her town thrown into chaos as a shooting takes place at her son's school. Miles away on foot in the dense forest, Amy desperately races against time to save her son, with her story unfolding in real time.

Watts has plenty of experience with thrillers, and also serves as a producer on The Desperate Hour. Her previous work also includes This Is the Night, Boss Level, and Penguin Bloom. Watts was also nominated for an Academy Award for her work in The Impossible and 21 Grams. Her other upcoming projects include the thriller Infinite Storm, and Amazon Studios' remake of Goodnight Mommy, alongside Colton Gobbo and Sierra Maltby.

Noyce's previous film directing work includes Above Suspicion (starring Emilia Clarke and Johnny Knoxville), The Giver, and Salt with Angelina Jolie. He has also directed episodes of Netflix's What/If, Fox's The Resident, and the History Channel's 2016 remake of Roots.

The Desperate Hour was written by Chris Sparling, who previously wrote 2020's Greenland, and co-wrote Down a Dark Hall with Mike Goldbach, and The Warning with Jorge Guerricaechevarria and Patxi Amezcua. Sparling has also previously directed films, including Mercy, The Atticus Institute, and Balance. Tyler Zacharia, Alex Dong, Devin Andre, Theo James, and Aaron Kaplan serve executive producers for the film, with Andrew D. Corkin, Christopher Sparling, Alex Lalonde, Zack Schiller, David Boies, Chris Parker, and Dylan Sellers as producers.

The Desperate Hour is set to be released in theaters, on digital, and on demand on February 25. Check out the new trailer below:

