Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time’ Poster Reminds Us Tom Holland Isn’t the Only Star

Netflix has released the official poster for The Devil All the Time, director Antonio Campos‘ feature film follow-up to 2017’s Christine. Campo and his brother, Paulo Campos, have adapted the Donald Ray Pollock‘s 2011 movie of the same name into a star-studded drama whose events stretch across the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s.

The poster may not tease much in the way of the movie’s plot, but it is a great reminder that it boasts one hell of a cast. Tom Holland gets top billing as the movie’s protagonist, put-upon Ohioan Arvin Russell who comes of age in a post-WWII America and crosses pass with a sinister set of characters. Some of those characters also make their way onto the poster. Below Holland, we see Riley Keough and Jason Clarke, who play notorious couple Sandy and Carl Henderson; Sebastian Stan appears as crooked sheriff Lee Bodecker; and Robert Pattinson is present and accounted for as shady preacher Preston Teagardin. Additionally, the poster offers a first look at Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, and Mia Wasikowska in character, natch.

The Devil All the Time will be released on Netflix on September 16. Check out the official poster and synopsis below. For more, here are the best movies on Netflix you can watch right now.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.