There are few talents in Hollywood as intriguing as Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattison. The three actors have beautifully balanced franchise work with deeply nuanced character roles that have often intrigued and, sometimes, baffled audiences. Post-Twilight, Pattinson has had a fascinating career that includes films like The King, Good Time, and Cosmopolis, before turning to The Batman, and now, Mickey 17. Stan’s career has been endlessly fascinating, from taking on MCU’s Bucky Barnes, and proving he thrives in deeply complex character roles with films like A Different Man and The Apprentice. While Holland still has plenty of MCU work ahead of him, the actor has delivered surprisingly deep performances in movies such as The Impossible, The Lost City of Z, and even on stage in Romeo and Juliet. But there was a time when these three talents collided in a forgotten, yet incredibly complex and thrilling Netflix film. Released in 2020, The Devil All the Time, is one heck of a ride that casts the three men in a dark, unhinged setting and even puts them against one another!

'The Devil All the Time' Is an Intense Thriller

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel of the same name, The Devil All the Time holds very little back and runs a whole gambit of themes. What starts as a seemingly lovely romance set in the small, fictional Ohio town of Knockemstiff, turns into a gruesome and shocking thriller centered around a young man named Arvin Russell (Holland as an adult, Michael Banks Repeta at age nine). It’s truly an intense and fascinating ride, carefully balancing complex themes with intense situations and just about every dramatic theme in the book.

Before Arvin’s born, audiences are introduced to his parents, played beautifully by Bill Skarsgård and Haley Bennett, whose arc is both hauntingly romantic and deeply tragic. As the film goes on, the corruption of Knockemstiff bleeds into the lives of all the characters involved, which deeply affects Arvin growing up. From a mad preacher to a gruesome and graphic Bonnie and Clyde-like couple stalking the area, Arvin’s childhood is ripe with difficulty, which influences him to grow up a loyal and protective man. But when Holland takes over the role in adulthood, audiences are treated to an excellent and fascinating push and pull between Holland, Stan, and Pattison.

Robert Pattison, Tom Holland, and Sebastian Stand Give Incredible Performances in 'The Devil All the Time'